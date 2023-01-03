House adjourns after chaotic day without electing a speaker as McCarthy fails to lock down votes

Gov. Kathy Hochul is personally lobbying key Dem state senators to back her controversial nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle for top New York jurist — warning at least one she will “remember” who’s with her. Hochul and her staff are desperately trying to salvage her choice of LaSalle as he battles intense opposition from lefty pols, who could succeed in making her the first-ever governor to have her judicial pick to lead the state’s highest court rejected, some of the pols told The Post. The lobbied lawmakers include several Democratic members of the state Senate’s powerful Judiciary Committee – the panel charged...

37 MINUTES AGO