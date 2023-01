KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Arkansas Razorbacks star and Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized in critical condition. Reports say Hillis, 36, was injured in a swimming accident in Florida after he saved his children from drowning. The family posted on Facebook that Hillis is in the ICU but is improving. The family thanked fans for the many prayers.

