Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation
Even though the terrifying situation regarding Damar Hamlin directly affects the Buffalo Bills more than any other team in the league, it certainly sent shockwaves throughout the entire NFL and every team is having to deal with the tough situation. During his Wednesday morning press conference, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh opened up a Read more... The post Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update
Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized on Wednesday morning after he collapsed during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game two days prior, and a close family friend said there was one significant miscommunication about the defensive back’s medical emergency. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, is a close friend of Hamlin. He was one... The post Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL Coach's Wife Getting Praised For Classy Gesture
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's hospitalization Monday, acts of kindness and generosity have flooded the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin family. Notable names around the league such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford have made donations to Hamlin's charity foundation. But not all ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tee Higgins mom reacts angrily at Bart Scott’s comments about her son
Bart Scott spoke insolently about Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and Higgins’ mother is infuriated at the incident. When Bart Scott blamed Tee Higgins for the horrific ordeal involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Twitter exploded. Now, Higgins’ mom is angry and should be. Camilla “Lady” Stewart took...
Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return
Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
Damar Hamlin’s friend gives long-awaited positive update from Cincinnati hospital
In a moment which made football feel like an afterthought, Damar Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Finally, we’ve received something positive to report about the Bills safety’s health. Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in the ICU in critical condition, so it’s important to state that there...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Mike McDaniel has an extremely depressing update on Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not hopeful for a quick return from Tua Tagovailoa entering the regular season’s final week. The Miami Dolphins (8-8) are enduring one of the biggest team collapses in recent history as a critical Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets (7-9) looms.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2023 Finalists
Eighteen players and one coach will be up for induction.
NFL World Reacts To Reggie Bush's Major Suggestion
Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest has shed a brighter spotlight on the significant risks attached to playing football. Considering the danger associated with the sport, former running back Reggie Bush argued Tuesday that players should receive fully guaranteed contracts. "NFL Players need and deserve guaranteed contracts," Bush wrote on Twitter. "There...
Look: Ryan Shazier's Comment On Damar Hamlin Going Viral
Damar Hamlin's horrifying collapse and cardiac arrest on Monday night hit home for former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier. On December 4, 2017, it was Shazier laying on the field in Cincinnati critically injured. Shazier did not suffer cardiac arrest like Hamlin did, but he did suffer a serious spinal injury that eventually ended his NFL career.
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explains decision for Damar Hamlin coverage
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explained why he didn't interview a medical expert shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. "My personal preference was that I didn’t want to bring in a physician to speculate," Van Pelt told CNN's Oliver Darcy. "I totally see the other side, where a well-trained eye of a physician might recognize something that might totally make sense. But I just didn’t want to be speculating."
Adam Schefter Reveals What He's Hearing About NFL Schedule
Adam Schefter provided an update on how the NFL may handle the schedule. Appearing on Thursday's First Take, via The Comeback, the ESPN NFL insider said he doesn't believe the league will resume Monday's postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. They stopped playing after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter.
