Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 3, 2023

By Don Rebel
 3 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Shea Champine attacks the basket against Union in the WPIAL Class A championship game last season.

The start of a new year is a great time to debut the first Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings of the 2022-2023 season.

We begin with a little history lesson.

Last year was a golden season for boys hoops teams in District 12 thanks to PIAA titles for Roman Catholic in 6A, Neumann-Goretti in 5A, Imhotep Charter in 4A and Devon Prep in 2A.

The Class 2A and A state crowns were won by a pair of WPIAL teams with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart closing out back-to-back perfect seasons with a record 68th straight win while Bishop Canevin won it all in Class A.

All six defending champs are ranked in our inaugural state rankings.

Five are ranked No. 1, even though four of those teams find themselves in different classifications this season.

Here is the first Top 5 in each of the six classifications for the 2023 season. Teams are listed with overall record and district.

Class 6A

1. Roman Catholic (6-1) (12)

2. New Castle (8-0) (7)

3. Reading (9-0) (3)

4. Lower Merion (8-1) (1)

5. Cumberland Valley (8-0) (3)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (8-1) (12)

2. Cathedral Prep (7-0) (10)

3. Abington Heights (7-0) (2)

4. Chartiers Valley (10-0) (7)

5. Dallas (6-1) (2)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (6-0) (12)

2. Lincoln Park (7-0) (7)

3. Archbishop Carroll (6-1) (12)

4. Laurel Highlands (7-1) (7)

5. Martinsburg Central (7-0) (6)

Class 3A

1. Devon Prep (7-2) (12)

2. Berks Catholic (8-0) (3)

3. Old Forge (7-0) (2)

4. Penn Cambria (8-0) (6)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-2) (7)

Class 2A

1. Bishop Canevin (8-0) (7)

2. Constitution (5-4) (12)

3. Portage (10-0) (6)

4. Dock Mennonite (9-1) (1)

5. United (10-0) (6)

Class A

1. Linville Hill Christian (5-0) (3)

2. Imani Christian (2-4) (7)

3. Northumberland Christian School (6-1) (4)

4. Elk County Catholic (6-1) (9)

5. Kennedy Catholic (2-3) (10)

