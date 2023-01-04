ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fate of Netflix's Wednesday Revealed

Alexa, play "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps, because we have a reason to celebrate. Wednesday will return to Netflix with a second season, the streamer officially confirmed Jan. 6. The news comes...
50 Cent Is Teaming Up With Eminem On An ‘8 Mile’ TV Show

50 Cent revealed that he and Eminem are working on a television show together based on Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film, 8 Mile. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said in an interview with Big Boy TV, before confirming that “The Real Slim Shady” rapper is involved in the project, and the two have already begun working on it. “We’re in motion.” He added that the show is “gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred,” likely referring to his long-running Power series on Starz and its multiple spinoffs Power...
