50 Cent revealed that he and Eminem are working on a television show together based on Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film, 8 Mile. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said in an interview with Big Boy TV, before confirming that “The Real Slim Shady” rapper is involved in the project, and the two have already begun working on it. “We’re in motion.” He added that the show is “gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred,” likely referring to his long-running Power series on Starz and its multiple spinoffs Power...

29 MINUTES AGO