Read full article on original website
Related
Today’s Dylan Dreyer confirms major schedule change a day after teasing huge announcement
TODAY star Dylan Dreyer has confirmed the show will see a switch up – a day after teasing a huge announcement. The popular morning program host revealed that the third hour of the show will air from a cruise ship. Dreyer was onboard the vessel the MSC Seascape on...
Every Gorgeous Photo From Pregnant Keke Palmer's Tropical Babymoon
Have you seen the photos from Keke Palmer's babymoon? Nope? Well, scroll on down. The actress, 29, gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her recent tropical vacation, expressing her mindset...
Your First Look at MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo
West Hollywood is about to get real. In the great tradition of The Real Housewives, MTV has just announced its latest entry in the annals of reality TV history: The Real Friends of WeHo,...
Netflix viewers are calling No Escape 'the most intense movie they've ever seen'
As all the Christmas films are out the way, many of us will be looking for something new to watch over the weekend. If you're not too interested in many new releases at the moment, you may want to check out some older releases. No Escape is available to stream...
Magnum & Higgins Get Steamy in Magnum P.I. Season 5 Preview
Magnum P.I. fans' wishes are coming true. Not only was the series resurrected from cancelation by NBC last year, but the show's season four finale saw will-they-won't-they couple Thomas Magnum...
The Fate of Netflix's Wednesday Revealed
Alexa, play "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps, because we have a reason to celebrate. Wednesday will return to Netflix with a second season, the streamer officially confirmed Jan. 6. The news comes...
Elle Fanning and Max Minghella Have Been ‘Serious’ for a While, Age Difference ‘Isn’t an Issue’: ‘They’re Super Solid’
Flying under the radar. Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are "in a better place than ever," a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Girl From Plainville star, 24, and the British actor, 37, are "very private people," the insider notes. The couple have "been serious for a good while," […]
Relive the Wildest Moments from Ryan Murphy's TV Shows
Ryan Murphy is the father of modern TV. The TV legend, who is receiving the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes Jan. 10, is responsible for creating several critically-acclaimed shows...
‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Natalie Schafer Performed Her Own Stunts
'Gilligan's Island' character Lovey Howell may have been lazy when it came to work, but Natalie Schafer was the opposite.
50 Cent Is Teaming Up With Eminem On An ‘8 Mile’ TV Show
50 Cent revealed that he and Eminem are working on a television show together based on Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film, 8 Mile. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said in an interview with Big Boy TV, before confirming that “The Real Slim Shady” rapper is involved in the project, and the two have already begun working on it. “We’re in motion.” He added that the show is “gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred,” likely referring to his long-running Power series on Starz and its multiple spinoffs Power...
How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes on TV and Online
The Golden Globes are coming back to television. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will air the 80th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10, marking the award show's onscreen return after being...
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Share Photos From Star-Studded New Year's Eve Bash
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams had an envy-inducing New Year's Eve party to ring in 2023, with some familiar faces in attendance. The couple shared photos of the party on Instagram, captioning the post, "Ta-Hoes 2023 ✨🪩✨." The first two photos show the newlyweds, who married in...
E! News
231K+
Followers
58K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0