Effective: 2023-01-07 03:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-07 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lower Yampa River Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Colorado, Lower Yampa River Basin and the White River Basin from Steadman Mesa east of Rangely west to the Utah border. In Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Freezing temperatures will likely lead to ice accretion on sidewalks and road surfaces resulting in slick conditions for drivers and pedestrians.

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO