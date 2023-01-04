ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First woman sheriff takes office with staffing, safety top of mind

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
There’s a new sheriff in town, and she’s shattering the glass ceiling.

It’s a moment the San Diego native never saw herself achieving, but knows just how big the moment is.

"I understand how important it is not only to women, but young girls that are coming into law enforcement. I also know that I worked really hard to achieve this. I know there were a lot of women who came before me," said Sheriff Martinez.

She was the department's undersheriff. Before that, she was a deputy, detective, and investigator.

Coming from a family of law enforcement, she started her career in 1985.

The wife, mother and daughter knows she has a big responsibility on her shoulders.

The job comes with a variety of issues the community is wanting to see tackled. There have several issues within the county jails, including deaths. She said jail issues are being addressed.

"Last year, it really started when I became the undersheriff. We took a top-to-bottom look at our detention services bureau and at the things we needed to improve. We also had the state audit that came out a year ago," she said.

Sheriff Martinez said the renovations to come to jail facilities will help with safety and also plans to work to combat the drug issue.

She called it a big problem.

"We need to stop drugs from coming into the jail. We need to work on addiction issues. That’s our medicated assistant treatment program, and then we need to have harm reduction in place," she said. "That’s the naloxone we have available. Not only on our deputies and all our staff, but now we have available to people in our custody."

ABC 10News asked her about the culture within the department —after legal action was taken by several women claiming harassment by a superior.

"Anyone at our department who feels like something is not going right or somebody is doing something that’s not offensive to them or undermining, I hope they’ll come forward," she said. "There are a lot of ways to do that. I hope having me at the helm of this organization will help them understand that they can do that."

Staffing has also been at the forefront of the department's issues. She explained the new recruit classes are full.

ABC 10News asked her how she plans to keep experienced deputies onboard.

"Deputy wellness is really a key issue for us and something we’re working really hard at. We’re working on a lot of initiatives this year that will be rolled out as we move forward. We’re working with our unions to make sure that people are — their grievances are heard, the things they’re unhappy about. We need to reduce and stop the mandatory overtime that we’ve had in place for a long time," she explained.

Sheriff Martinez will serve a six-year term.

