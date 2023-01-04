Effective: 2023-01-07 05:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-07 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Freezing temperatures will likely lead to ice accretion on sidewalks and road surfaces resulting in slick conditions for drivers and pedestrians.

DELTA COUNTY, CO ・ 52 MINUTES AGO