FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident Erin McMurry is making millions of people around the world laugh #ICGMST
Striving to be the perfect mom, wife, or homeowner? Failing miserably? Maybe try joining the #ICGMST fan club. In a short period of time, Ridgefield resident Erin McMurray has earned worldwide recognition for her social media prowess. McMurray’s spoof on the home and garden maven Martha Stewart using the acronym...
hamlethub.com
City of Danbury makes upgrades to John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Public Works Director/City Engineer Antonio Iadarola P.E., Chief Executive Officer of Municipal Water for Veolia North America Karine Rouge, and Managing Partner of REA Recovery Resources Al Barbarotta to discuss the first biodiesel plant that will deal with brown grease in the entire world located right here in Danbury!
Danbury PD Says Beware of Scam With Impostor Police
There is always someone looking to get over on someone else. These people will do just about anything to separate you from your money. As sad as that is, it's true and to protect yourself, you need to know what to look for. Impostor Police Officers is the new danger in Danbury. The Danbury Police Department issued a scam alert on Christmas Eve to their Facebook page that reads:
hamlethub.com
You just moved to Ridgefield with kids! Now what?
Ridgefield is an absolutely fabulous place to raise a family! Excellent schools, plenty of activities, the first Cultural District in the state of Connecticut, close proximity to NYC and it’s consistently one of the safest towns in America. So you just moved here and have kids in elementary and/or...
Plainville family discovers black bear hibernating under their deck
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A family discovered a black bear hibernating under the deck in their backyard. They’ve named it “Marty” and welcome it to stay, as long as the animal is a respectful tenant. About a week ago, Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend were outside with their dog when all of a sudden, the dog […]
hamlethub.com
Montage Modern Opens Studio in Wilton
"It's not the period, it's the piece," -- Tom Roth, owner, Montage Modern. That quote typifies who we are and what we strive for in our pursuit of timeless treasures of design at Montage Modern. Westport native, Tom Roth has always had a passion for vintage items and antiques. It...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Route 8/25 Crash
2023-01-05@6:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– A two car crash with injuries reported at Route 8/25 southbound exit. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
New Haven Independent
FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour
The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Retailer Sells $2,000,000 Prize-Winning Powerball® Ticket for January 4 Drawing
While no one hit the Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, drawing, the Connecticut Lottery reports that one lucky layer matched the first five numbers drawn and won $2,000,000 on a winning ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms #4740 at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. "Because the winning ticketholder added...
Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge
As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
hk-now.com
CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell
(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Noah!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a three-year-old Dachshund/Terrier mix named Noah. The good-natured pup, with brown eyes and a multi-colored coat, is the perfect size companion; he loves exploring and quickly learning how to be comforting. Noah looks forward to using...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel
Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
Greenwich Man Charged In Stamford Hit-Run Crash That Killed 2
A Fairfield County man has been arrested in Florida in connection with a December crash that killed two nearby restaurant employees as they crossed a street after getting off work. The crash took place in Stamford around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Washington Boulevard. Michael Talbot, age 25,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Firefighter safe after mayday call at Norwich fire
IWitness video: Two vehicle crash closes part of I-91 north in Wallingford. Video from Channel 3 viewer Mike Walton showed part of I-91 north closed in Wallingford due to a two-vehicle crash. Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, who served Middletown has died. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police say a...
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden
A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
