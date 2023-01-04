Shannon Sharpe Misses Fox Sports Show ‘Undisputed’ Amid Skip Bayless Backlash Over Tweet Following Damar Hamlin’s Medical Emergency

Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe was missing from his FS1 show Undisputed he cohosts with Skip Bayless . Sharpe was not on the show following a controversial tweet Bayless posted following Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency Monday night .

After Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football and as first responders were giving the NFL player CPR, Bayless posted a tweet that garnered backlash.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game,” Bayless tweeted. “But how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Many felt that Bayless’ tweet was tactless as the uncertainty over Hamlin’s well-being was the focus, not the game. TMZ is now reporting that Sharpe “was upset” over his cohost’s tweet, which might have led to him skipping the show.

When Undisputed went on air Tuesday on FS1, Sharpe was noticeably absent with Bayless saying, “Obviously, my partner, Shannon Sharpe, is not here today. I look forward to seeing him tomorrow.” Bayless also apologized to viewers as he went on air to continue with the show.

“I apologize for what for what we’re going to set out to do here today, if it offends anyone because we’re going to try to do the show pretty much as usual we do the show,” Bayless said. “I’ll admit up front that I’m still shook up about what happened last night to Damar Hamlin. In fact, I’m still wrecked. In fact, I’m not sure I’m capable of doing this show today.”

Bayless continued, “But after barely sleeping on it, I decided to give it a try. Maybe I’ll fail, maybe we will fail but we’re going to try. We wrestled through much of the night, whether to even do a show today because it felt like, in our minds, we almost can’t win with this because the last thing we want to try to do is come off as insensitive to what this young man is going through in a life or death situation. The last thing we want to do is offend anyone by trying to do what we always do which is talk about sports.”

On Monday night, after Bayless noticed the backlash he tweeted a clarification of his previous tweet saying, “Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to.”