7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shootA. M. RayMiami Gardens, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationAventura, FL
The Walk On Wednesdays Features Free Live Music in Coral Springs
The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week. The Walk on Wednesday Live Music Series is back for the Winter/Spring now through May 31, 2023. Meet up at the courtyard between BurgerFi and Incontro Italian Restaurant and Steakhouse across from the large fountain for live music every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Miami New Times
For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule
For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
Cluckin Hot Chicks Plans Debut, More Locations to Come
The chicken brand is gearing up to open its first location, with more to come in South Florida and beyond
Getsemani Cafe Heads to Fort Lauderdale
The brand, which began as a food truck, is preparing to open its third brick-and-mortar location
Locations Revealed for Cali Coffee’s 2023 South Florida Expansion
The coffee chain is making a big push this year
franchising.com
The Covery Announcing New Coral Springs Location
Energizing the health and wellness space, the franchise announcing newest location in Florida. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // Baton Rouge, LA - The Covery has announced their newest location in Florida. The new location is expected to open in Brookside Square in Coral Springs and will be led by Florida franchisee, Craig Hopson, who is thrilled to bring the revolutionary wellness concept to the area, working to help Floridians experience total well-being.
Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday
City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Final cut: Iconic Delray hair salon closes after 36 years
Hazel Butler (right) gets emotional as she reminisces with longtime customer and friend Mike Gauger and her co-worker Billie Christ. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Hazel Butler tried to keep back the tears as she talked about 16 years in the rearview mirror and the few remaining days left before she stopped collecting memories at Rex’s Hairstyling, the iconic Delray Beach shop with roots stretching back to 1986.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fort Lauderdale.
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
secretmiami.com
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Coral Springs
Coral Springs might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Coral Springs.
New Mexican Restaurant to Open in Coconut Grove
Little is known yet about the upcoming concept, called Koko
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Miami, the vibrant city known for its beautiful beaches and nightlife, is also home to some haunted roads that are rumored to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural beings. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Miami:
Get Fit for Free with Camp Gladiator Fitness in Tamarac and Coral Springs
Camp Gladiator Fitness offers free outdoor workout sessions in Tamarac and Coral Springs this month. Camp Gladiator Fitness is an outdoor and online fitness program that teaches strength training and cardio, run by certified group fitness instructor Kristina Dawson. On Monday and Wednesday, the camp meets at Sawgrass Lanes Bowling...
WSVN-TV
Hotel in Coral Gables vandalized with graffiti, could be linked to national hate group
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Curse words, symbols and the phrase “stop cop city” in all capital letters have been spray-painted on the side of the Colonnade hotel. The Hotel Colonnade was vandalized in the middle of the night on Thursday. Coral Gables Police said they have zero...
bocaratontribune.com
Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach
The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
luxury-houses.net
The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million
9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
