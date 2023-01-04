Read full article on original website
Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
RPD Release: Teen Shot in Rockford
p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were advised that
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
Rockford Man Arrested with 7 Firearms and Nearly 1000 Grams of Weed
What started out as a shots-fired call turned into a big bust for the Rockford Police Department on Wednesday night (1/4). According to the press release from Rockford PD, officers received reports of a possible domestic disturbance situation and gunshots at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 pm Wednesday.
Rockford man charged with Drug and Weapon offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at around 7:40 in the evening, Rockford Police Officers and SCOPE Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 12th street for reports of a domestic disturbance and potential shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, law enforcement attempted to contact the people inside, but their attempts went unanswered. However, they observed shell casings and several people inside the home.
RockfordScanner.com: Possible Manhunt On The East Side
Sources are reporting a possible manhunt in the area of 11th st and 21st. Reports of a large police perimeter in the area.
Charges dropped in Ernest Knox homicide case
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- Homicide charges have been dropped against the two men accused of killing a man on La Crosse’s North Side last year. According to court documents, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice because they believed their case right now couldn’t meet the burden of proof. Per court documents, an Assistant D.A. said prosecutors will “be doing...
MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report. According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday at the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street...
RockfordScanner.com: Another Traffic Alert in Winnebago County
Beginning Monday January 9th, the Water Division will be repairing the water service in the 300 block of Blackhawk Rd. Blackhawk Rd will be closed between South Main St and Clifton Ave to all traffic with limited local access only. Proper traffic controls will be in place
Vehicle Crashes After Police Chase in Illinois, Hits Woman Pumping Her Gas
A woman was sent to the hospital over New Years' Eve weekend after a vehicle that was fleeing from Rockford Police crashed into the gas pump where she was fueling up. According to a press release from the Rockford PD, the pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop last Friday (12/30) at N. Rockton and Auburn Street when the suspect(s) "fled at a high rate of speed."
Police Terminate A Chase With 2 Suspects In A Stolen Vehicle
Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened just after 12 pm near Alpine and Guilford. Police were chasing a stolen Gold Subaru
Rockford Police Department’s Holiday Enforcement Numbers
Rockford Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over"
Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne
Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
18-year-old Kane County man indicted for fatal crash that killed brother and sister on Halloween
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old Kane County man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash that killed two of his passengers in far west suburban unincorporated Campton Township on Halloween last year. Tyler A. Schmidt, of the 43W block of Southgate Road in Elgin, was indicted...
8 Large Trailers Were Stolen From One Illinois Business Overnight
For the second time in a month, large equipment has been stolen off the lot of a Rockford area business, and now I'm wondering, does Rockford have a large equipment crime ring in the works?. Another Rockford Area Business Loses Thousands of Dollars to Thieves. Before I tell you about...
Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened, Based on the information that has currently been provided to us.
RockfordScanner.com: Accident with injuries, in Rockford
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays.
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side
Sources are reporting an armed robbery. In the 2700 block of 11th st. Most of the reports are saying that the robbery, allegedly happened to
