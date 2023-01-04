A woman was sent to the hospital over New Years' Eve weekend after a vehicle that was fleeing from Rockford Police crashed into the gas pump where she was fueling up. According to a press release from the Rockford PD, the pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop last Friday (12/30) at N. Rockton and Auburn Street when the suspect(s) "fled at a high rate of speed."

