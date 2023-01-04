Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Indianapolis, Detroit bow out from hosting neutral site AFC championship game
The hunt for the location of a potential neutral site AFC championship game continues. On Friday, NFL owners voted affirmatively to do a neutral-site conference title game in the AFC under several scenarios involving the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals after the Week 17 Bills-Bengals matchup was canceled when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. Hamlin remains in the hospital but has since woken up and communicated with teammates. At least two cities have taken themselves out of consideration to host the game if it happens. Reports out of Indianapolis indicate that the city would not be...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bengals 2023 Opponents Revealed Following NFL's Decision About Week 17 Matchup With Bills
Cincinnati is 11-4 entering Sunday's season finale against Baltimore
Patriots' playoff path to become clearer following Jags-Titans showdown
FOXBORO – The Patriots face a stiff task on Sunday as they hope to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills. But there could be another path to the playoffs for New England, depending on what happens Saturday night in Florida.Sunday will surely be an emotional day in Orchard Park as the Bills take the field for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and had to receive CPR during Monday Night Football. The game was postponed, and later canceled. Hamlin continues to make progress in a Cincinnati hospital and spoke to teammates via FaceTime...
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse announces he will defer NFL Draft dreams, return for 2023
In a Florida State football offseason that has been filled with plenty of positive developments, the Seminoles just received maybe their most encouraging news to date. Jared Verse, who is considered to be one of the best defensive ends in college football, announced via social media Saturday that he will defer his NFL...
