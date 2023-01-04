Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Norwalk, Connecticut
Norwalk is a city located on the northern shore of the Long Island Sound. It is part of the New York and Bridgeport metropolitan areas. It is located in southern Fairfield County. The city of Norwalk in Connecticut offers a wide variety of things to do. From historic sites and museums to outdoor activities and the beach, there is something for every person.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Greenwich, Connecticut
Greenwich, Connecticut, is one of the largest towns on the Gold Coast. It is a great place to visit for many reasons. If you want a unique experience, you’ll love exploring the town’s attractions. The city is also home to various financial services and hedge fund firms. Greenwich...
Connecticut bars could stay open until 4 a.m. with new proposal
Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Package stores push back on grocery stores being allowed to sell wine
HARTFORD, Conn. — Though the Capitol complex is closed until Monday, the 2023 legislative session did gavel in on Wednesday. There’s already a renewed push in a decades-old debate in Connecticut: whether to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores. If you ask the supermarkets, they say...
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Department of Public Health advising all Conn. residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday they are encouraging all Connecticut residents to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, due to a surge in COVID cases across the state. The recommendation is based on data collected by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), shared in […]
6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels
HARTFORD, Conn. — Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the...
Do Native CT Residents Despise the New York Invasion? It Appears Some Do
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Americans have been on the move in larger numbers. The reasons people flee their home states vary but many of them are quality of life issues related to, or impacted by the pandemic. This migration has many consequences, particularly for the native residents. A recent study by United Van Lanes shows that New York ranked third in the nation for outbound migration and one of the places New Yorkers are fleeing to, is Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
New proposal would allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a proposal in the state legislature that would be welcoming news to bar crawlers. That proposal would allow bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. Nothing is certain yet, but it would be a pilot program in the state. Only nine cities were chosen...
225 CT bridges are in poor condition, but repairs are costly
New federal funding will speed up repairs on CT's longest bridge, but the project is only a small part of the state's infrastructure needs.
Eyewitness News
Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10
OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Worker Scalded
2023-01-05@3:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– Radio reports say a worker at 3900 Park Avenue has been scalded with hot water. Firefighters and EMS on scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Retailer Sells $2,000,000 Prize-Winning Powerball® Ticket for January 4 Drawing
While no one hit the Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, drawing, the Connecticut Lottery reports that one lucky layer matched the first five numbers drawn and won $2,000,000 on a winning ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms #4740 at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. "Because the winning ticketholder added...
Danbury PD Says Beware of Scam With Impostor Police
There is always someone looking to get over on someone else. These people will do just about anything to separate you from your money. As sad as that is, it's true and to protect yourself, you need to know what to look for. Impostor Police Officers is the new danger in Danbury. The Danbury Police Department issued a scam alert on Christmas Eve to their Facebook page that reads:
CDC: Six Connecticut counties in High Covid transmission category
The CDC has listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties in the High/Orange category for Covid-19 transmission. They are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel
Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Overheated Truck Causing I-95 Delays
2023-01-06@12:47pm–#Fairfield CT— #cttraffic– An overheated box truck is causing delays on I-95 southbound just before exit 24. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
