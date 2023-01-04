ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Comments / 14

Ya Der Hey!
3d ago

Why would she need to know about the sale of a private property? Possibly didn't get her kickbacks?

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 61

6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels

HARTFORD, Conn. — Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

Do Native CT Residents Despise the New York Invasion? It Appears Some Do

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Americans have been on the move in larger numbers. The reasons people flee their home states vary but many of them are quality of life issues related to, or impacted by the pandemic. This migration has many consequences, particularly for the native residents. A recent study by United Van Lanes shows that New York ranked third in the nation for outbound migration and one of the places New Yorkers are fleeing to, is Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New proposal would allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a proposal in the state legislature that would be welcoming news to bar crawlers. That proposal would allow bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. Nothing is certain yet, but it would be a pilot program in the state. Only nine cities were chosen...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10

OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years

Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
MONROE, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Worker Scalded

2023-01-05@3:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– Radio reports say a worker at 3900 Park Avenue has been scalded with hot water. Firefighters and EMS on scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Sports Radio 940

Danbury PD Says Beware of Scam With Impostor Police

There is always someone looking to get over on someone else. These people will do just about anything to separate you from your money. As sad as that is, it's true and to protect yourself, you need to know what to look for. Impostor Police Officers is the new danger in Danbury. The Danbury Police Department issued a scam alert on Christmas Eve to their Facebook page that reads:
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel

Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Overheated Truck Causing I-95 Delays

2023-01-06@12:47pm–#Fairfield CT— #cttraffic– An overheated box truck is causing delays on I-95 southbound just before exit 24. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
