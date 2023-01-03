Welcome to my live, ongoing blogging coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 from The Tokyo Dome in - where else? - Tokyo, Japan!. This should prove to be an interesting show. Historically, it will go down as the first-ever show where contracted WWE, AEW and New Japan talents all work the same show. Obviously, here in the States the Sasha Banks stuff will have the lion's share of the interest, but I think they've put together a card worthy of the legacy of the Tokyo Dome and I expect a lot of good to great work up and down the card.

