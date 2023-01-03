Read full article on original website
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
Sasha Banks Says ‘Thank You’ To WWE, Vince McMahon & More Ahead Of NJPW Debut
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, spoke out today to express her gratitude to amongst others, her fans and ‘Sasha Banks’ herself. Varnado took to Twitter ahead of what is expected to be her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to say a series of thank yous.
Wrestling Observer Radio: Damar Hamlin, Dana White, RAW report, Tokyo Dome press conference, more!
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including Damar Hamlin, Dana White slapping his wife the week before Dana White's Power Slap debuts, the Tokyo Dome press conference, Spencer Churchill, NOAH show notes, the RAW report from Monday, mailbag ...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Preview
Welcome to TJR’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 preview. For the fourth straight year, I’ll be covering New Japan’s biggest show of the year for you, our dear readers. New Japan has scaled things back and returned to the classic one-night structure…technically. They will be in the Tokyo Dome on January 4th, followed by their regular New Year’s Dash show the following night. There will be a second ‘Wrestle Kingdom’ show on January 21st, but that will be in the Yokohama Arena.
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 TOMORROW, COMPLETE DETAILS
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their biggest event of the year tomorrow, Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome, featuring:. *IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada. *IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega. *IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto.
TWO EXCELLENT MAIN EVENTS, SASHA BANKS ARRIVES & MORE: MIKE'S COMPLETE NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 BLOG
Welcome to my live, ongoing blogging coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 from The Tokyo Dome in - where else? - Tokyo, Japan!. This should prove to be an interesting show. Historically, it will go down as the first-ever show where contracted WWE, AEW and New Japan talents all work the same show. Obviously, here in the States the Sasha Banks stuff will have the lion's share of the interest, but I think they've put together a card worthy of the legacy of the Tokyo Dome and I expect a lot of good to great work up and down the card.
Cash Wheeler Had Travel Nightmare Getting To NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
FTR gained prominence in the tag team world because of their incredible chemistry and the ability to put on clinics inside the squared circle. Tomorrow, they wrestle at Japan’s biggest wrestling show of the year. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will put their IWGP Tag Team Championship against Hirooki...
TOKYO JOSHI PRO WRESTLING RUNNING LIVE EVENT IN LOS ANGELES WITH WRESTLECON WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND
Wrestlecon just announced Japan's Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling will be running a live event in Los Angeles at The Globe Theater as part of Wrestlemania 39 week:. TJPW was scheduled to run with Wrestlecon in Tampa, Florida several years back before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic halted 2020's Wrestlemania week festivities.
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNING TO PHILLY, DC
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two new live events for this April in the United States:. 4/15 with Capital Collision 2023 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Sunday 4/16, they will present Collision in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Tickets for the events go on sale 1/13. If you...
BACKSTAGE AT RAW IS...
Summer Rae is backstage at tonight's Raw in Nashville, TN. We are told Rae now lives in the area, so she's local. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Kenny Omega Crowned IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW’s Kenny Omega is the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Omega defeated Will Ospreay in the co-main event of Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. Don Callis joined Omega in the ring for the bout, which lasted more than...
SASHA COMMENTS ON WRESTLE KINGDOM, KARL ANDERSON & TAMA TONGA SETTLE THEIR DIFFERENCES AND MORE NJPW NOTES
NJPW tweeted the following video involving Tetsuya Naito's LIJ stable and Noah's KENOH's Kongo stable:. They also tweeted the following where Tama Tonga and Karl Anderson made up backstage:. Mercedes Monet tweeted the following:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
SASHA BANKS' FIRST POST-WWE MATCH WILL BE...
Mercedes Monet, the former Sasha Banks, will challenge IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Battle in the Valley on 2/18 in San Jose, CA. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
UPDATED WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL 2023 LINEUP
Scheduled for next week's WWE NXT New Year's Evil on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. *20 Woman Battle Royal - Winner to challenge Roxanne Perez for WWE NXT Women's Championship. *Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers. *Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo. *Pretty Deadly competing...
Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kazuchika Okada is back on top in NJPW, as he defeated Jay White to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After hitting White with a Rainmaker to secure the victory, Okada was confronted by former champion Shingo Takagi. Takagi, who Okada defeated last year for his first reign, challenged him to a title match.
WILDKAT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES RETURN TO NEW ORLEANS THIS MONTH
BE THERE for the BEST in LIVE PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING when @wildkatsports returns for our first show of the new year!. THE #1 Wrestling Company in New Orleans brings the action and thrills for the whole family! What surprises and moments are in store for our first event of 2023?!. Find...
JOHN LAURINAITIS TO MAKE FIRST POST-WWE APPEARANCE
Former WWE Executive John Laurinaitis aka Johnny Ace will make his first-ever post-WWE appearance at Wrestlecon in Los Angeles, CA over Wrestlemania 39 weekend. Laurinaitis is being brought in by Bobby Fulton's Big Time Collectibles. Fulton is also bringing in WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam:. Laurinaitis was terminated...
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV SOLD OUT
Impact Wrestling announced their 1/13 Hard To Kill PPV in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage has officially sold out:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
