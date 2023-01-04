ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy with events in South Florida

While the late Baptist minister and civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday is Jan. 15, the federal holiday in his honor is observed on the third Monday of January. This year, MLK Day will be commemorated on Jan. 16. Championing justice and equality from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968, King is known for his “I Have a Dream” speech and quotes such as “Injustice ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Adds New Board Member

January 6, 2023 – Linda B. Carter, who recently retired as CEO and president of Community Foundation of Broward after 23 years, has been named to the Holy Cross Health Board of Directors. “Linda has had a distinguished career serving our community,” said Holy Cross Health President and CEO...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Apply Now for Tamarac University Spring 2023 Class

Tamarac University is ready to welcome more students, and registration for the Class of Spring 2023 is officially open. An eight-week interactive program held twice a year, Tamarac University allows residents to get a behind-the-scenes look at how municipal government operates and what it takes to run the city smoothly.
TAMARAC, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Hundreds of Miramar Children Receive Gifts for the Holiday Thanks to Generous Donations from Miramar Park of Commerce

MIRAMAR, Fla. — The Sunbeam Polar Express made its 7th annual drive through Miramar just before the holidays, delivering toys, games, bikes, books and more to the Miramar Police Department. Gifts were donated by Miramar Park of Commerce tenants and vendors and were given to underserved children in Miramar as well as children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital by Operation Blue Squad.
MIRAMAR, FL
koamnewsnow.com

Miami Public Schools breaks ground on new additions to the district

MIAMI, Okla. - Miami Public Schools today broke ground on two new construction projects beginning within its district. One of which is the new Central Office, which will be constructed at the current site of the health and wellness building near Nichols Elementary. Officials say this space will house administrative...
MIAMI, OK
Parkland Talk

Parkland Resident Killed While Walking In Crosswalk

A Parkland pedestrian has died from injuries sustained after a vehicle hit him. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District deputies and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call at NW 76th Street and Heron Bay Boulevard.
PARKLAND, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
franchising.com

The Covery Announcing New Coral Springs Location

Energizing the health and wellness space, the franchise announcing newest location in Florida. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // Baton Rouge, LA - The Covery has announced their newest location in Florida. The new location is expected to open in Brookside Square in Coral Springs and will be led by Florida franchisee, Craig Hopson, who is thrilled to bring the revolutionary wellness concept to the area, working to help Floridians experience total well-being.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
secretmiami.com

35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives

In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
MIAMI, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO investigating neighborhood in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies gathered at a neighborhood in North Lauderdale for a possible shooting investigation. Yellow tape blocked off streets on Southwest Fourth Court, near 83rd Avenue, Wednesday morning. The focus of the investigation appears to be a house on the taped-off...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Condo Association Sues Two Homeowners For Defamation

Association Takes Rare Step Of Listing The Claims That It Says Are Incorrect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Condominium Association is taking the rare step of suing at least two homeowners for making claims against the association and its leadership that […]
BOCA RATON, FL

