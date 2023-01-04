Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shootA. M. RayMiami Gardens, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationAventura, FL
Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy with events in South Florida
While the late Baptist minister and civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday is Jan. 15, the federal holiday in his honor is observed on the third Monday of January. This year, MLK Day will be commemorated on Jan. 16. Championing justice and equality from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968, King is known for his “I Have a Dream” speech and quotes such as “Injustice ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Adds New Board Member
January 6, 2023 – Linda B. Carter, who recently retired as CEO and president of Community Foundation of Broward after 23 years, has been named to the Holy Cross Health Board of Directors. “Linda has had a distinguished career serving our community,” said Holy Cross Health President and CEO...
tamaractalk.com
Apply Now for Tamarac University Spring 2023 Class
Tamarac University is ready to welcome more students, and registration for the Class of Spring 2023 is officially open. An eight-week interactive program held twice a year, Tamarac University allows residents to get a behind-the-scenes look at how municipal government operates and what it takes to run the city smoothly.
thewestsidegazette.com
Hundreds of Miramar Children Receive Gifts for the Holiday Thanks to Generous Donations from Miramar Park of Commerce
MIRAMAR, Fla. — The Sunbeam Polar Express made its 7th annual drive through Miramar just before the holidays, delivering toys, games, bikes, books and more to the Miramar Police Department. Gifts were donated by Miramar Park of Commerce tenants and vendors and were given to underserved children in Miramar as well as children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital by Operation Blue Squad.
koamnewsnow.com
Miami Public Schools breaks ground on new additions to the district
MIAMI, Okla. - Miami Public Schools today broke ground on two new construction projects beginning within its district. One of which is the new Central Office, which will be constructed at the current site of the health and wellness building near Nichols Elementary. Officials say this space will house administrative...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County and Delray Beach mayors update public on affordable housing, education, technology
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — TheAlliance of Delray Residential Associations invited Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss and Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia to speak at their monthly meeting on Wednesday. Petrolia gave updates on various upcoming projects, like the new fire station coming to Delray Beach, which they hope...
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
wlrn.org
Palm Beach County School Board asks judge to dismiss parental rights lawsuit
The School District of Palm Beach County is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit that’s thought to be one of the first cases brought under the state’s new parental rights laws. Francisco Deliu of Wellington is suing the district, claiming two teachers displayed LGBTQ pride flags...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade appoints Luis Montaldo to succeed beloved Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin
‘Harvey is irreplaceable. It is our responsibility to carry on his legacy, (and it) is my honor to succeed him as Clerk of the Courts.’. Three days after the death of Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin, the longest-serving elected official in Miami-Dade, the county has named his interim successor. On...
Parkland Resident Killed While Walking In Crosswalk
A Parkland pedestrian has died from injuries sustained after a vehicle hit him. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District deputies and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call at NW 76th Street and Heron Bay Boulevard.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
wlrn.org
Following resignation, DeSantis slated to get another appointee on Miami-Dade School Board
Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to get another appointment on the Miami-Dade County School Board, after a member resigned her seat due to a new constitutional amendment that restricts elected officials from also working as lobbyists. Politicians across the state are having to pick between their day job and their...
franchising.com
The Covery Announcing New Coral Springs Location
Energizing the health and wellness space, the franchise announcing newest location in Florida. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // Baton Rouge, LA - The Covery has announced their newest location in Florida. The new location is expected to open in Brookside Square in Coral Springs and will be led by Florida franchisee, Craig Hopson, who is thrilled to bring the revolutionary wellness concept to the area, working to help Floridians experience total well-being.
communitynewspapers.com
The Move to Roll Back the People’s Transportation Plan is a Slap in the Face to The People
Benjamin Franklin is widely credited with saying that the only things that are inevitable in life are “death and taxes.” Franklin left out the part that politicians will inevitably muck about with taxes, as well. It’s happening here in Miami-Dade as you read this. Prior to 2002,...
secretmiami.com
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
Click10.com
Longtime Fort Lauderdale resident baffled after getting water bill over $8K
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale homeowner is starting the new year with an expensive and unexpected water bill. That woman, Rosemarie Greve, is in her 70s. She says she couldn’t get an answer from the city after receiving a bill totaling more than $8,000, so she called Local 10 News for help.
Get Fit for Free with Camp Gladiator Fitness in Tamarac and Coral Springs
Camp Gladiator Fitness offers free outdoor workout sessions in Tamarac and Coral Springs this month. Camp Gladiator Fitness is an outdoor and online fitness program that teaches strength training and cardio, run by certified group fitness instructor Kristina Dawson. On Monday and Wednesday, the camp meets at Sawgrass Lanes Bowling...
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating neighborhood in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies gathered at a neighborhood in North Lauderdale for a possible shooting investigation. Yellow tape blocked off streets on Southwest Fourth Court, near 83rd Avenue, Wednesday morning. The focus of the investigation appears to be a house on the taped-off...
Boca Raton Condo Association Sues Two Homeowners For Defamation
Association Takes Rare Step Of Listing The Claims That It Says Are Incorrect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Condominium Association is taking the rare step of suing at least two homeowners for making claims against the association and its leadership that […]
