Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
KCCI.com
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry
DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
KCCI.com
Three West Des Moines men honored with Citizen's Lifesaving Award
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Three West Des Moines men say they were in the right place at the right time when they helped save someone's life. It's all because they missed an exit. Logan Bettis, Drake Plascencia and Henry Loerts say they were on their way home from...
KCCI.com
Iowa fire departments report increase in 911 calls
DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowa fire departments say they received a record number of calls for service in 2022. The Pleasant Hill Fire Department says it received 2,052. And it's the first time they have ever gotten more than 2,000 calls. The Saylor Township Fire Department received 1,333...
KCCI.com
2 charged in Des Moines after foiled attempt to steal child
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people from Des Moines are charged with trying to steal a child on Thursday. Fifty-six-year-old Laurie Potter and 43-year-old Michael Ross were arrested and booked Friday morning. According to police, a woman working in an office at 904 Walnut Street had her child with...
KCCI.com
Des Moines firefighters responded to more calls in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department says 2022 was a busy one for them. The city's 11 fire stations responded to more than 32,000 calls for service. That's up 5% from the year before. Two-thirds of those calls were for were Emergency Medical Services. Only 964...
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines
Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
KCCI.com
Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
KCCI.com
Critics push back on Diocese of Des Moines gender identity policies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some critics are pushing back against the Diocese of Des Moines' new gender identity policies. Only KCCI reported the new policies Tuesday night, after obtaining documents for Diocesan churches, schools, and organizations. The policies, which the Diocese says take effect Jan. 16, prohibit the use...
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
Say What?! Ice Cream Nuggets, with Dipping Sauces, Now Sold in Iowa
When I saw the picture I knew... I've GOT to try these. Will they become all the rage? We'll have to wait for that to be determined, but a popular Iowa ice cream shop is now selling ice cream nuggets. Oh, and there are several dipping sauces to choose from. No wonder people are so thrilled.
KCCI.com
Trip of a lifetime: Iowa woman heads to New York for NYE for chance to win $1 million
SWAN, Iowa — Christina Manuel says she thought she was being punked when the Iowa Lottery told her she won a trip to New York for New Year's. Her hometown of Swan, Iowa, is much different from NYC. "They said the population is 72; I think they may have...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police make arrest in Douglas Avenue hit-and-run
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in Wednesday night'shit-and-run on Douglas Avenue. Fidel Mendez, 70, was booked into the Polk County Jail at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Mendez faces one charge of leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury. The victim is...
KCCI.com
Multiple fire departments working house fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cause is not yet known after a house fire on the northeast side of Des Moines. Fire officials were called to the home on Northeast 51st Avenue Monday night. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the was contained to the attic. The sheriff's...
KCCI.com
Toppled semitruck closes intersection in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — Part of Hickman Road was closed on Thursday for a couple of hours after a semitruck carrying wind turbine parts tipped over. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 80/35 was also shut down. Urbandale Police told KCCI that they wanted to make sure there was no damage...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man struck woman 10 times with a hammer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Waukee man is charged with attempted murder after police say he struck a woman with a hammer 10 times on Tuesday. Police have charged 40-year-old Brian Andrew Huckfeldt with the crime. According to court documents, Huckfeldt told the victim he was going to kill...
KCCI.com
Arrest made after dog found tied up outside Des Moines Int'l Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made after a 1-year-old dog was lefttied to a pole outside the Des Moines International Airport, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL said the incident happened Dec. 29. The organization said some airline workers reported the dog...
KCCI.com
Hardin County grain elevator fire has been burning for weeks
GARDEN CITY, Iowa — A fire inside a grain elevator has been burning since before Christmas in a small town in Hardin County. The elevator at the Innovative Ag Services Co-op in Garden City feeds six silos, which are normally filled with grain. But those materials self-combusted around Dec....
