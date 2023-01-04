Read full article on original website
Neighborhood near Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane intersection pushing for change
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After 14-year-old Siah Kearns was hit and killed by a car in a Midland neighborhood on Sunday, many around the area are outraged by the lack of traffic control in that area. Neighbors near the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane are now trying to push the City of Midland […]
Midland water main repair nears completion
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a representative from the City of Midland the water main repair is nearing completion, and treatment at the water plant meets standards. Earlier Friday, City staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality where approval of final results is pending.
City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
City of Midland boil water update
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Since Thursday afternoon Midland has been under a boil water notice. According to a press release, the water main repair is nearing completion and treatment at the water plant meets standard needs. On Friday, city staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the...
Timeline of Midland water issues and what to expect moving forward
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has made a lot of progress since all of this really became not just a city-wide, but county-wide, issue Thursday afternoon. Moving forward, the city is looking to have the boil water notice lifted as early as Saturday morning. The water issues...
Traffic Alert: MPD warns drivers to avoid Midkiff, Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Midkiff and Andrews. This warning comes around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and should last around a couple of hours. The City of Midland says water crews are working in the area, but this is...
Water, food distribution sites to open in Midland at 2
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The City of Midland, in partnership with volunteers and the West Texas Food Bank, will open several sites across the city at 2:00 p.m. today to distribute bottled water amid a city-wide boil water notice. Because the water issues caused Midland ISD to shut down for the day as well, two sites will […]
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/7/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/7/23: A cold front will arrive early on Saturday morning with cooler temperatures and a little bit in the way of gusty winds. Overall...the weekend looks nice...sunny and seasonable as high pressure will build in behind the front. Spring-like conditions will continue into next week.
Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
LIST: Closures due to the boil water notice in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Following the issuing of a boil water notice in Midland, some places including schools and daycares have decided to shut down. Midland College Pre-K Academy, Helen Greathouse Children's Center and Manor Park Children's Center. Mrs. Sarah's Turtle Clubhouse. Number One Wee Care Learning Center. Peppermint Plantation...
Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
Zoning changes to potential driving range in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Planning and Zoning Commission voted on a zone change for an area of Midland to allow what could be a driving range to be built this year. The changed zone is on a 37.65-acre tract of land for housing development, office center, recreation center, and shopping center.
City of Midland issues boil water notice
MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of a water main break that caused a boil water notice, but still holds relevant information.) The City of Midland has issued a boil water notice for the whole city as of 2 p.m. on Thursday. The...
Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
Emergency Declared in Midland After Water System Failure
MIDLAND – Midland County and the City of Midland have issued Emergency Declarations Thursday after a contractor hit a main water line causing a major loss of pressure and possible contamination. A Boil Water Notice has also been issued for all of the City of Midland. This notice is...
BASIN BITES: Cowboy Prime opens as Midland’s first fine-dining steakhouse
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a true culinary experience, head out to Cowboy Prime. “We’re a meat-centric restaurant focused on bringing the best of Texas to Midland,” said Antonio Votta, Regional Culinary Director of Felipe Armenta Restaurants. The restaurant is located in Ally Village in the same spot where Butter used to […]
“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Odessa Permian football player James “Boobie” Miles was arrested in Abilene on Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of bond/protective order. Miles was made famous after his senior season of high school at Permian was chronicled in the...
Water main break could impact west Midland neighborhoods
MIDLAND, Texas — Neighborhoods in west Midland could experience cloudy or off-color water Tuesday due to a water main break. Additionally, there is a chance some homes could experience low water pressure, which will be restored throughout the night. According to the City of Midland, the Grassland Estates area...
New fentanyl awareness group takes root in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – At the intersection of 8th and Dixie in Odessa, you can find the new billboard for the 1:11 Project. They’re a new advocacy group that looks to educate local youth about the dangers of fentanyl while also providing them with opportunities that keeps them away from that deadly drug. “So I […]
Wyoming man killed in Gaines County crash
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Wyoming man is dead following a crash in Gaines County on Dec. 12. According to DPS, the crash took place around 7 a.m. on US 62. Joshua Duncan, 37, from Casper, Wyoming was driving a truck west on US 62. At the same time,...
