MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After 14-year-old Siah Kearns was hit and killed by a car in a Midland neighborhood on Sunday, many around the area are outraged by the lack of traffic control in that area. Neighbors near the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane are now trying to push the City of Midland […]

MIDLAND, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO