Related
WAAY-TV
National Weather Service: Tornado touched down in Franklin County on Tuesday
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down northwest of Russellville in Franklin County on Tuesday morning. This means the tornado wind speeds were somewhere between 86 and 110 mph. The storm survey was conducted Thursday afternoon. A final report on the tornado is expected...
wtva.com
Storm cleanup also underway in Itawamba County
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday left behind damage in several counties in north Mississippi, including Itawamba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation spent several hours Tuesday afternoon clearing debris along Highway 371. Stephanie Boutwell was in her home with her family when the storm hit. "It was on top...
wtva.com
National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County
ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
Tuesday’s Storms Produced An EF-1 Tornado Outside of Russellville
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down Tuesday night outside of Russellville in Franklin County.
Man killed after car crashes, catches on fire in Winston County
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Double Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was driving on Alabama 195 when the Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway, stuck a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. […]
wtva.com
Blood donations always needed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - During the holiday season we see an uptick in car accidents and many other life-threatening situations that may require blood transfusions. More than 1 million recent blood transfusions will be administered in the United States, according to the American Red Cross. In Mississippi, donors must be...
wtva.com
Several sites available in Tupelo to discard Christmas trees
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - If you're cleaning up after the holiday season and need to get rid of that Christmas tree, you have a few options available. The City of Tupelo is accepting live-tree drop-offs at several locations until Jan. 31. Tupelo Dog Park on North Veterans Boulevard. Theron Nichols...
wtva.com
Amory working to revitalize 278 underpass
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Work is underway to revitalize the Highway 278 underpass in Amory. The goal is to make it cleaner and more vibrant. The City of Amory is working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway on this project. Motorists are advised to be cautious when...
wtva.com
Funeral held Wednesday for former CDF leader Harry Martin
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Longtime local economic developer Harry Martin was laid to rest on Wednesday. He died in his sleep at his Tupelo home on Dec. 30 at the age of 97. Family and friends attended a funeral service Wednesday morning at Calvary Baptist Church. Martin led the Community...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
WAFF
Woman charged with manslaughter in death of child at Tiny Tigers Daycare pleads not guilty
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who is charged with manslaughter for her alleged involvement in the death of a child at Tiny Tigers Daycare in Red Bay pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. According to Franklin County Assistant District Attorney, Fallyn Pharr, Madison McCalpin pleaded not guilty...
wtvy.com
Colbert Co. DA turns 2022 officer-involved wreck investigation over to AG
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2022 traffic homicide investigation involving an officer has been turned over to the Attorney General’s Office, according to the Colbert County District Attorney Office. On. Oct. 11 a Tuscumbia Police Department Sergeant, identified as Jay Steward by The Times Daily, allegedly hit and killed...
wtva.com
VIDEO: An emu from Corinth made a new friend
An emu from Corinth escaped from his fence Thursday morning. But, local law enforcement made sure he was brought home safe and sound.
WHNT-TV
Tornado Watch In Effect Until 4 AM For Parts Of The Tennessee Valley
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall and Etowah Counties until 4 a.m. Wednesday. This means that conditions are favorable for severe storms capable of producing a tornado. Stay with the Weather Authority as we track the next round of storms.
wtva.com
Miss Mississippi visits students in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Some local students got a special visit today from Miss Mississippi 2022. Emmie Perkins is in the middle of a statewide tour visiting schools in all 82 counties in Mississippi. Today she stopped at Joyner Elementary in Tupelo to talk with kids there about the impact music can have.
wtva.com
Amory church prepares for 'Opening Day'.
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory church damaged during a lightning strike in 2022 is ready to welcome both members and visitors to the newly renovated building. First Assembly of God has been holding services in their gymnasium for the past ten months, but in just a few weeks, they'll be back inside the sanctuary.
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Bear
Bear is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Jan. 6, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
wtva.com
Corinth emu makes a new friend
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - An emu named Limu ran away from home Thursday morning. Law enforcement said he escaped from underneath the barbed wire fence and walked alongside the road. Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker told WTVA this is not an everyday occurrence. "This was a first that we've ever...
wtva.com
Shannon man arrested for April murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office investigating more than 100 new tips in 2019 missing persons case
A cold case out of Lauderdale County has recently sparked new interest leading to new searches in hopes of finding Bradley Lard. Lard has been missing out of Lauderdale County since 2019. Sgt. Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigator on the case. He says...
