Tishomingo County, MS

Storm cleanup also underway in Itawamba County

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday left behind damage in several counties in north Mississippi, including Itawamba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation spent several hours Tuesday afternoon clearing debris along Highway 371. Stephanie Boutwell was in her home with her family when the storm hit. "It was on top...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
Man killed after car crashes, catches on fire in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Double Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was driving on Alabama 195 when the Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway, stuck a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. […]
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
Blood donations always needed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - During the holiday season we see an uptick in car accidents and many other life-threatening situations that may require blood transfusions. More than 1 million recent blood transfusions will be administered in the United States, according to the American Red Cross. In Mississippi, donors must be...
TUPELO, MS
Several sites available in Tupelo to discard Christmas trees

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - If you're cleaning up after the holiday season and need to get rid of that Christmas tree, you have a few options available. The City of Tupelo is accepting live-tree drop-offs at several locations until Jan. 31. Tupelo Dog Park on North Veterans Boulevard. Theron Nichols...
TUPELO, MS
Amory working to revitalize 278 underpass

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Work is underway to revitalize the Highway 278 underpass in Amory. The goal is to make it cleaner and more vibrant. The City of Amory is working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway on this project. Motorists are advised to be cautious when...
AMORY, MS
Funeral held Wednesday for former CDF leader Harry Martin

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Longtime local economic developer Harry Martin was laid to rest on Wednesday. He died in his sleep at his Tupelo home on Dec. 30 at the age of 97. Family and friends attended a funeral service Wednesday morning at Calvary Baptist Church. Martin led the Community...
TUPELO, MS
Miss Mississippi visits students in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Some local students got a special visit today from Miss Mississippi 2022. Emmie Perkins is in the middle of a statewide tour visiting schools in all 82 counties in Mississippi. Today she stopped at Joyner Elementary in Tupelo to talk with kids there about the impact music can have.
TUPELO, MS
Amory church prepares for 'Opening Day'.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory church damaged during a lightning strike in 2022 is ready to welcome both members and visitors to the newly renovated building. First Assembly of God has been holding services in their gymnasium for the past ten months, but in just a few weeks, they'll be back inside the sanctuary.
AMORY, MS
Pet of the Week - Bear

Bear is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Jan. 6, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
Corinth emu makes a new friend

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - An emu named Limu ran away from home Thursday morning. Law enforcement said he escaped from underneath the barbed wire fence and walked alongside the road. Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker told WTVA this is not an everyday occurrence. "This was a first that we've ever...
CORINTH, MS
Shannon man arrested for April murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
SHANNON, MS

