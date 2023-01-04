Read full article on original website
Woman, 20, Critically Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting Dies
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Firefighters Knock Down South Los Angeles Bungalow Fire In 12 Minutes
A fire inside a one-story bungalow in South Los Angeles Friday evening was knocked down in 12 minutes by 20 firefighters. The blaze at 430 E. 108th St., between San Pedro Street and Avalon Boulevard, was reported at 8:23 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. No...
Woman Shot in South Los Angeles Dies
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles earlier this week died Friday. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim, and they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man Wounded in Possible Gang-Related Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man in his 20s was wounded Thursday in a what police called a possible-gang related shooting in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported around 5:25 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Main Street, four blocks south of Century Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Moran.
Man Shot to Death in East Los Angeles ID’d
A man who was fatally shot in East Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Edgar Acosta was 27 years old, and his city of residence was not known, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according...
Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in North Hollywood House Fire
A woman suffered burn injuries in a house fire in North Hollywood Friday evening and was taken to a hospital. The fire at 5820 Cartwright Ave., near Cahuenga Boulevard, was reported at 8:06 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 20 firefighters to the...
Man in Stable Condition After Gang Shooting in South LA
A 24-year-old man is in stable condition after he was wounded in what police called a possible-gang related shooting in South Los Angeles and detectives Friday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. The shooting was reported around 5:25 p.m. Thursday in the 10400 block of South Main Street, four...
Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in Burning RV
Los Angeles police Friday announced the arrest of a man in connection with the death of a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles. Danny Reece, 46, is set to be arraigned Feb. 1 on...
LAFD Extinguishes Duplex Fire In South Los Angeles Duplex
Firefighters extinguished a fire inside a one-story duplex in South Los Angeles Friday. The fire at 862 35th St. was reported at 3:13 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. Firefighters used a rooftop ventilation in coordinated with an interior effort to to restrict the flames to...
Police Arrest Suspect in Hit-and-Run Death of Woman
A man was in custody Thursday in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman who was dropping off toys at a South Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, was injured about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Broadway and 88th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
Police Seeking Public Help to Find Hit-And-Run Motorist in Woman’s Death
Authorities Thursday will appeal for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a woman who was dropping off toys at a south Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, was injured about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Broadway and 88th Street and...
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
Man Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway
A man was killed after being ejected during a multi-vehicle crash Friday on the San Diego (405) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
Man Shot to Death in South Gate
A man was shot to death Thursday evening in South Gate. The shooting was reported at 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, one block west of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Homicide detectives...
Man Shot On Sixth Street Bridge
A man was shot on the spiral portion of the Sixth Street Bridge Friday evening and hospitalized in serious condition. The shooting was reported at approximately 10:03 p.m. Upon their arrival officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
Man Suspected Of Attempted Burglary at Family Home of Billie Eilish Arrested
A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.
Santa Monica Officer Sues City, Colleague Over Crash of Police SUVs
A Santa Monica police officer is suing the city and a fellow officer, alleging a lack of training caused a collision of their patrol SUVs in 2020 when both were responding to emergency calls. Officer Cain Mora’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges violation of due process and seeks unspecified...
Man Injured at Metro Station; Investigation Underway
A man was injured Wednesday when he was possibly struck by a train at the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station in the East Hollywood area. Paramedics were sent to the 5400 block of West Hollywood Boulevard about 9:25 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The man was found “wedged”...
Person Killed in 710 Freeway Crash in Lynwood Area
A person was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Lynwood area. The crash was reported near Rosecrans Avenue about 12:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
Man Found Dead at Bus Stop in Torrance
A man was found dead Wednesday at a bus stop in Torrance and an investigation was under way, but police said there were no immediate signs of foul play. Officers were sent to Hawthorne Boulevard and 182nd Street early Wednesday morning, police said. Information was not immediately available on the...
