Luxury furniture retailer Arhaus is opening in Grapevine, its third store in Metroplex

An Arhaus luxury furniture store is opening in Grapevine Mills Mall, which would be the company’s third location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The premium furniture and home decor retailer had a total of 80 showrooms in 28 states as of last fall. In a 2021 annual report to shareholders, the company said it believed it could eventually grow to 165 showrooms with a target of adding five to seven locations per year.

Founded in 1986, Arhaus says it offers heirloom quality, sustainably made furnishings and complimentary in-home interior design services. Arhaus also sells high-end lighting, rugs, wall art and outdoor furnishings. The company has a store in Fort Worth store at The Shops at Clearfork; a Dallas store is in NorthPark Center mall.

State license records show that work on the Grapevine Mills store is expected to begin Jan. 31 and wrap up by the end of March. The $750,000 project consists of renovations of an existing space with new exterior and mall corridor signage. Records don’t reveal where in the mall property the Arhaus is going.

Many of the 180 stores in Grapevine Mills Mall are outlets; it’s not clear whether this Arhaus will be its clearance brand, called The Loft, or a traditional showroom. Two locations of The Lofts are in Ohio, and a third is in Michigan.

Ohio-based Arhaus went public in November 2021 and has performed well this year, despite declines in home-goods spending among many Americans since the height of the pandemic. In its third quarter earnings statement, Arhaus reported a 57.4% increase in net revenue compared with one year ago. The company reaffirmed its full year revenue outlook despite “inflationary pressure and macroeconomic challenges.”

Luxury home goods stores like Arhaus, Pottery Barn and West Elm have been gaining market share this year while general home merchandisers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Ashley Furniture have slipped, according to market research company YipitData , which produces a quarterly index of U.S. home goods stores.

Arhaus is successfully targeting older consumers, with Millennials now accounting for only one-fifth of its sales, YipitData reported in October.

“The online home goods industry, in particular, saw a massive boom during peak pandemic as consumers stayed — and shopped — at home,” said Dan Pellegrinelli, YipitData’s vice president of research, in a statement.

“However, our research shows that, overall, industry growth is slowing. Lower-income consumers continue to curb spending, contributing to share loss for stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Bob’s Discount Furniture.”