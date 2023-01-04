ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Luxury furniture retailer Arhaus is opening in Grapevine, its third store in Metroplex

By Matt Leclercq
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNBgj_0k2VwqOf00

An Arhaus luxury furniture store is opening in Grapevine Mills Mall, which would be the company’s third location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The premium furniture and home decor retailer had a total of 80 showrooms in 28 states as of last fall. In a 2021 annual report to shareholders, the company said it believed it could eventually grow to 165 showrooms with a target of adding five to seven locations per year.

Founded in 1986, Arhaus says it offers heirloom quality, sustainably made furnishings and complimentary in-home interior design services. Arhaus also sells high-end lighting, rugs, wall art and outdoor furnishings. The company has a store in Fort Worth store at The Shops at Clearfork; a Dallas store is in NorthPark Center mall.

State license records show that work on the Grapevine Mills store is expected to begin Jan. 31 and wrap up by the end of March. The $750,000 project consists of renovations of an existing space with new exterior and mall corridor signage. Records don’t reveal where in the mall property the Arhaus is going.

Many of the 180 stores in Grapevine Mills Mall are outlets; it’s not clear whether this Arhaus will be its clearance brand, called The Loft, or a traditional showroom. Two locations of The Lofts are in Ohio, and a third is in Michigan.

Ohio-based Arhaus went public in November 2021 and has performed well this year, despite declines in home-goods spending among many Americans since the height of the pandemic. In its third quarter earnings statement, Arhaus reported a 57.4% increase in net revenue compared with one year ago. The company reaffirmed its full year revenue outlook despite “inflationary pressure and macroeconomic challenges.”

Luxury home goods stores like Arhaus, Pottery Barn and West Elm have been gaining market share this year while general home merchandisers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Ashley Furniture have slipped, according to market research company YipitData , which produces a quarterly index of U.S. home goods stores.

Arhaus is successfully targeting older consumers, with Millennials now accounting for only one-fifth of its sales, YipitData reported in October.

“The online home goods industry, in particular, saw a massive boom during peak pandemic as consumers stayed — and shopped — at home,” said Dan Pellegrinelli, YipitData’s vice president of research, in a statement.

“However, our research shows that, overall, industry growth is slowing. Lower-income consumers continue to curb spending, contributing to share loss for stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Bob’s Discount Furniture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLf4F_0k2VwqOf00
Myron and Camille Davis look for furniture at an Arhaus in Lyndhurst, Ohio, in May 2020. Tony Dejak/AP

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
advocatemag.com

Seasons 52 closes at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a restaurant serving up healthy dishes with low calories, has closed at NorthPark. Starting the new year off with closures can be tough. The restaurant closed January 2, and doors are already boarded up with a sign, according to CultureMap. This was the restaurant chain’s first Dallas location.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas

A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney

New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
PLANO, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
19K+
Followers
486
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy