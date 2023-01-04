ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win

Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game

Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy

On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
Look: Football World Reacts To Peach Bowl Officiating Mistake

Georgia beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday by the slimmest of margins. When a game is decided by one point, it's natural to look back at every single detail of the action to see if the outcome could have been changed. Ohio State writer Bill Rabinowitz tweeted on Tuesday what appeared to be a clip of a missed holding call on Georgia's first touchdown.
