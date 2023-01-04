Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
Stephen A. Smith Goes On Angry Rant Over Donovan Mitchell And The New York Knicks
In the aftermath of a 71-point masterpiece, young superstar Donovan Mitchell has many teams in the NBA coveting what he brings to the table. In Utah, he grew into a star as he proved to be one of the league's best scorers. And in Cleveland, he has elevated his game even further to the point where he's become a legitimate MVP candidate.
Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win
Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game
Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Ja Morant Burned 19 Seconds Of The Game Clock By Just Standing Over The Ball Because Hornets Players Didn't Want To Defend Him
Ja Morant's third-quarter manoeuvre saw some massive brickbats come his way.
"This is nonsense" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jalen Rose for inaccurately hyping Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance over the Brooklyn Nets
Despite hailing Giannis as one of the best modern-day players, Stephen A. Smith refuses to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks could have defeated the healthy Nets in the 2021 playoffs
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
Charles Barkley Curses On TV, Gets Reprimanded By Ernie Johnson
Charles Barkley said "assholes" on-air and Ernie Johnson admonished him for it.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy
On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
Look: Football World Reacts To Peach Bowl Officiating Mistake
Georgia beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday by the slimmest of margins. When a game is decided by one point, it's natural to look back at every single detail of the action to see if the outcome could have been changed. Ohio State writer Bill Rabinowitz tweeted on Tuesday what appeared to be a clip of a missed holding call on Georgia's first touchdown.
"The Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up": NBA Insider Drops Major Truth Bomb Why Teams Fear The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA insider says teams are scared of the LA Clippers.
Lakers News: Four Los Angeles Players Lead All-Star Fan Voting
Some usual and unusual suspects.
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
Lakers: LA Exploring Free Agents For 10-Day Contract, Worked Out Veteran Guard Today
Will LA take advantage of its open roster spot?
