San Jacinto, CA

mynewsla.com

Pursuit Ends In Beaumont, Driver Taken Into Custody

A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit in a pick-up truck emitting heavy smoke was taken into custody near Beaumont Friday, according to a report. The chase began in Rancho Cucamonga Friday morning and continued along the 60 Freeway, according to reports from ABC7. At some point, the truck lost a wheel and shot up sparks as the axle dragged on the roadway.
BEAUMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot On Sixth Street Bridge

A man was shot on the spiral portion of the Sixth Street Bridge Friday evening and hospitalized in serious condition. The shooting was reported at approximately 10:03 p.m. Upon their arrival officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

mynewsla.com

Woman Shot in South Los Angeles Dies

A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles earlier this week died Friday. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim, and they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance

A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death on Sidewalk in South Gate

A 40-45-year-old man was shot and killed in South Gate, authorities said Friday. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, one block west of Atlantic Avenue, regarding a welfare check call and found a man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds in the torso area, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
SOUTH GATE, CA
KTLA.com

24-year-old Riverside man arrested for string of robberies

A 24-year-old man from Riverside has been arrested in connection with at least five robberies, authorities announced Thursday. The most recent incident occurred on Dec. 29, just after 8:30 a.m., when officers with the Riverside Police Department responded to a Family Dollar store in the 9100 block of Magnolia Avenue on reports of an armed robbery at the location.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in Burning RV

Los Angeles police Friday announced the arrest of a man in connection with the death of a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles. Danny Reece, 46, is set to be arraigned Feb. 1 on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d

Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
PALMDALE, CA

