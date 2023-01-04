Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Palm Springs Region Community Guide By Residential BrokersJoseph MelaraPalm Springs, CA
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Related
mynewsla.com
Pursuit Ends In Beaumont, Driver Taken Into Custody
A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit in a pick-up truck emitting heavy smoke was taken into custody near Beaumont Friday, according to a report. The chase began in Rancho Cucamonga Friday morning and continued along the 60 Freeway, according to reports from ABC7. At some point, the truck lost a wheel and shot up sparks as the axle dragged on the roadway.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Shooting at Off-Duty Policeman near Elsinore to Stand Trial
A 36-year-old man accused of shooting at an off-duty police officer along the Ortega (74) Highway near Lake Elsinore in an act of road rage must stand trial on felony charges, a judge ruled Friday. Keith Frederick Prante of Mission Viejo was arrested in February 2021 following an investigation by...
Fontana Herald News
Officers arrest three persons following vehicle pursuit in San Bernardino
Officers in San Bernardino arrested three persons following a vehicle pursuit, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of H and 6th streets, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 5. The driver failed to yield, and a short...
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
Mother of slain Riverside County deputy calls for judge to resign
The mother of a slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot On Sixth Street Bridge
A man was shot on the spiral portion of the Sixth Street Bridge Friday evening and hospitalized in serious condition. The shooting was reported at approximately 10:03 p.m. Upon their arrival officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 20, Critically Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting Dies
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Woman Shot in South Los Angeles Dies
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles earlier this week died Friday. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim, and they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly burglarized restaurants in Yucaipa and Rialto is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
A Huntington Park man who allegedly burglarized two Corky’s restaurants in Yucaipa and Rialto in November was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 28, 2022, the suspect, 28-year-old Angel Chavez, and another man allegedly shattered the patio...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death on Sidewalk in South Gate
A 40-45-year-old man was shot and killed in South Gate, authorities said Friday. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, one block west of Atlantic Avenue, regarding a welfare check call and found a man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds in the torso area, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — (AP) — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic...
Police search for juvenile robbery suspects at Orange County mall
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct a typo in a date. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a shopper at gunpoint at the Brea Mall in December. On Dec. 15, the victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in […]
KTLA.com
24-year-old Riverside man arrested for string of robberies
A 24-year-old man from Riverside has been arrested in connection with at least five robberies, authorities announced Thursday. The most recent incident occurred on Dec. 29, just after 8:30 a.m., when officers with the Riverside Police Department responded to a Family Dollar store in the 9100 block of Magnolia Avenue on reports of an armed robbery at the location.
Man arrested after high-speed pursuit, standoff in San Bernardino County
A man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit and standoff with deputies in San Bernardino County on Thursday. The suspect, Charles Vaughn, 50, from Phelan, had an outstanding felony warrant, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located him at a home on the 9400 Block of Centola Road in Phelan a little […]
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in Burning RV
Los Angeles police Friday announced the arrest of a man in connection with the death of a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles. Danny Reece, 46, is set to be arraigned Feb. 1 on...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
Two-mile procession planned ahead of funeral for fallen Riverside County deputy
A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned tomorrow ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate.
Comments / 0