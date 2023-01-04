Best Wine Bars in Tampa for Valentine’s Day

Tampa Bay Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of the Tampa Bay area! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads & listings, sponsored content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.

The most romantic day of the year deserves a great glass of wine. If you’re looking for a spot that puts wine first, with great vibes, tons of expertise, and expert pairings, our guide to the best wine bars in Tampa Bay for Valentine’s Day is for you.

We’ll start off with wine bars in Tampa then head to St. Petersburg. Both areas have great wine bars for Valentine’s Day.

If you’re looking for lots of ideas our guide to things to do on Valentine’s Day in Tampa Bay has it all. If you’re looking to make a big impression, book a getaway at one of these Romantic Boutique Hotels in Tampa Bay for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day Wine Bars in Tampa

With a new location in Westshore Marina, Cru Cellars now has three locations around Tampa where you can enjoy their wine selection. Grab brunch in the secluded wine garden at their original location in Palma Ceia, or small bites and a drink to enjoy along the river at their Armature Works location this Valentine’s Day.

Cru Cellars offers dozens of wines by the glass, as well as shelves stocked with small-production wines, including a large selection of organic and natural wines. When dining in, an on-staff sommelier can help guide your ordering to perfectly accompany charcuterie, entrees and apps. Stay tuned because they’re set to open a champagne focused spot in Hyde Park Village this year.

Located in the corner of Oxford Exchange’s bespoke shop, just outside the main restaurant, is the world’s cutest* little champagne bar. The decor is impeccable, with the menus featuring custom illustrations in partnership with Rifle Paper Company, which all ties into the decor and vibe.

The Champagne Bar is only open until 5pm, so choose this spot for a day-date to avoid disappointment on Valentine’s Day night.

*I admit, I have not traveled the world extensively in search of its rival, but if not, it’s really close.

Image credit: Oxford Exchange

Cheese Please is a South Tampa staple. Stop in for flights of wine, cheese and a selection of grilled cheese sandwiches, or plan to attend one of their amazing tastings. Tastings ($40 per person) take place Friday and Saturday from 7-8:30pm and feature eight courses of cheese, paired with condiments and wine. Make sure to book your tasting in advance, especially for the weekend of Valentine’s Day.

If Cheese Please doesn’t fit into your Valentine’s Day schedule, pop in for cheese and accouterments to take home.

The minds behind Ybor City Wine Bar love good wine. They’re driven to provide the best glass (and good news for you, that doesn’t always mean the most expensive) of wine for you and your date. At Ybor City Wine Bar you’ll find a selection of hundreds of wines as well as a huge collection of craft beer bottles and an assortment of small bites.

We love this spot for a Valentine’s Day wine bar visit.

Not far from the more college-y vibes of South Howard Ave, you’ll find Wine & Wood. They have a really diverse wine selection with charcuterie, small plates and pizzas to nosh on. If you can’t make up your mind, order a wine flight.

Image credit: Wine & Wood

Head over to the Carrollwood Area to Cepas for a tavern-like wine bar experience featuring wines from across the globe. Cepas offers more than 150 wines by the glass and more than 400 by the bottle. The menu has been beautifully crafted with a Spanish-inspired Tapas flair, including cheeses, hams, Tortilla Espanola, and so much more.

Set in the heart of South Tampa’s beloved Hyde Park sits Wine Exchange Bistro and Bar. This wine lover’s paradise features a classic nod to the street-side cafes of Europe. Delight in crystal glass and stemware as you travel with your tastebuds, sipping wines from around the world this Valentine’s Day. Pull up a seat at the covered patio or at the impressively stocked bar.

Image credit: The Wine Exchange

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant is an upscale dining chain. Despite it being a chain, it is a staple in the Tampa Bay area located in the Westshore District. The winery produces around 573,000 cases of wine annually from the finest and freshest grapes and fruit around. Grapes come from California, Washington, and Oregon.

Valentine’s Day Wine Bars in St. Pete

Owned by level two Sommelier Chris Ciarcia, Sauvignon features a massive variety of wines — everything from $30 to $1,200-a-bottle wines, with about 60 different wines available by the glass. Expect high-end fare from the kitchen as well, with a menu described as contemporary American with an Italian twist.

If you love books and wine, this bookshop and wine bar in one is your place! This unique wine bar concept is also the perfect place to sharpen your wine knowledge and have a great Valentine’s Day.

Or for a romantic date night any time of year visit on Fridays from 5-7pm for free tastings featuring a new selection of wines each week.

Or, purchase tickets to one of Book + Bottle’s regular wine education happy hours, combining a guided tasting with learning more about wines. Topics covered range from rosé to pinot noir and more. Book lovers will also enjoy monthly bookclub sessions. Check the calendar for upcoming events.

Image credit: Book + Bottle

Located just outside the St. Pete Pier, Bacchus is the perfect spot for a Valentine’s Day lunch outside paired with the perfect wine. The menu is fresh and tasty and the outdoor dining area is beautiful.

Looking for more wine-related date ideas? Take a day trip to Bunker Hill Vineyard and Winery or plan a visit to Keel Farms, a Florida brewery, winery and restaurant in one.

Feature image credit: Wine & Wood