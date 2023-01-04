ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Best Wine Bars in Tampa for Valentine’s Day

By Ciarra Johnson
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide
 3 days ago

Tampa Bay Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of the Tampa Bay area! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads & listings, sponsored content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGlBh_0k2VwkLX00

The most romantic day of the year deserves a great glass of wine. If you’re looking for a spot that puts wine first, with great vibes, tons of expertise, and expert pairings, our guide to the best wine bars in Tampa Bay for Valentine’s Day is for you.

We’ll start off with wine bars in Tampa then head to St. Petersburg. Both areas have great wine bars for Valentine’s Day.

If you’re looking for lots of ideas our guide to things to do on Valentine’s Day in Tampa Bay has it all. If you’re looking to make a big impression, book a getaway at one of these Romantic Boutique Hotels in Tampa Bay for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day Wine Bars in Tampa

  • Cru Cellars
  • The Champagne Bar at Oxford Exchange
  • Cheese Please
  • Ybor City Wine Bar
  • Wine & Wood
  • Cepas
  • Wine Exchange Bistro & Bar

Cru Cellars

With a new location in Westshore Marina, Cru Cellars now has three locations around Tampa where you can enjoy their wine selection. Grab brunch in the secluded wine garden at their original location in Palma Ceia, or small bites and a drink to enjoy along the river at their Armature Works location this Valentine’s Day.

Cru Cellars offers dozens of wines by the glass, as well as shelves stocked with small-production wines, including a large selection of organic and natural wines. When dining in, an on-staff sommelier can help guide your ordering to perfectly accompany charcuterie, entrees and apps. Stay tuned because they’re set to open a champagne focused spot in Hyde Park Village this year.

The Champagne Bar at Oxford Exchange

Located in the corner of Oxford Exchange’s bespoke shop, just outside the main restaurant, is the world’s cutest* little champagne bar. The decor is impeccable, with the menus featuring custom illustrations in partnership with Rifle Paper Company, which all ties into the decor and vibe.

The Champagne Bar is only open until 5pm, so choose this spot for a day-date to avoid disappointment on Valentine’s Day night.

*I admit, I have not traveled the world extensively in search of its rival, but if not, it’s really close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlTQQ_0k2VwkLX00
Image credit: Oxford Exchange

Cheese Please

Cheese Please is a South Tampa staple. Stop in for flights of wine, cheese and a selection of grilled cheese sandwiches, or plan to attend one of their amazing tastings. Tastings ($40 per person) take place Friday and Saturday from 7-8:30pm and feature eight courses of cheese, paired with condiments and wine. Make sure to book your tasting in advance, especially for the weekend of Valentine’s Day.

If Cheese Please doesn’t fit into your Valentine’s Day schedule, pop in for cheese and accouterments to take home.

Ybor City Wine Bar

The minds behind Ybor City Wine Bar love good wine. They’re driven to provide the best glass (and good news for you, that doesn’t always mean the most expensive) of wine for you and your date. At Ybor City Wine Bar you’ll find a selection of hundreds of wines as well as a huge collection of craft beer bottles and an assortment of small bites.

We love this spot for a Valentine’s Day wine bar visit.

Wine & Wood

Not far from the more college-y vibes of South Howard Ave, you’ll find Wine & Wood. They have a really diverse wine selection with charcuterie, small plates and pizzas to nosh on. If you can’t make up your mind, order a wine flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyCc6_0k2VwkLX00
Image credit: Wine & Wood

Cepas

Head over to the Carrollwood Area to Cepas for a tavern-like wine bar experience featuring wines from across the globe. Cepas offers more than 150 wines by the glass and more than 400 by the bottle. The menu has been beautifully crafted with a Spanish-inspired Tapas flair, including cheeses, hams, Tortilla Espanola, and so much more.

Wine Exchange Bistro & Bar

Set in the heart of South Tampa’s beloved Hyde Park sits Wine Exchange Bistro and Bar. This wine lover’s paradise features a classic nod to the street-side cafes of Europe. Delight in crystal glass and stemware as you travel with your tastebuds, sipping wines from around the world this Valentine’s Day. Pull up a seat at the covered patio or at the impressively stocked bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erIxf_0k2VwkLX00
Image credit: The Wine Exchange

Cooper’s Hawk

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant is an upscale dining chain. Despite it being a chain, it is a staple in the Tampa Bay area located in the Westshore District. The winery produces around 573,000 cases of wine annually from the finest and freshest grapes and fruit around. Grapes come from California, Washington, and Oregon.

Valentine’s Day Wine Bars in St. Pete

  • Sauvignon Wine Locker & American Trattoria
  • Book + Bottle
  • Bacchus Wine Bistro

Sauvignon Wine Locker & American Trattoria

Owned by level two Sommelier Chris Ciarcia, Sauvignon features a massive variety of wines — everything from $30 to $1,200-a-bottle wines, with about 60 different wines available by the glass. Expect high-end fare from the kitchen as well, with a menu described as contemporary American with an Italian twist.

Book + Bottle

If you love books and wine, this bookshop and wine bar in one is your place! This unique wine bar concept is also the perfect place to sharpen your wine knowledge and have a great Valentine’s Day.

Or for a romantic date night any time of year visit on Fridays from 5-7pm for free tastings featuring a new selection of wines each week.

Or, purchase tickets to one of Book + Bottle’s regular wine education happy hours, combining a guided tasting with learning more about wines. Topics covered range from rosé to pinot noir and more. Book lovers will also enjoy monthly bookclub sessions. Check the calendar for upcoming events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRtqD_0k2VwkLX00
Image credit: Book + Bottle

Bacchus Wine Bistro

Located just outside the St. Pete Pier, Bacchus is the perfect spot for a Valentine’s Day lunch outside paired with the perfect wine. The menu is fresh and tasty and the outdoor dining area is beautiful.

Looking for more wine-related date ideas? Take a day trip to Bunker Hill Vineyard and Winery or plan a visit to Keel Farms, a Florida brewery, winery and restaurant in one.

Feature image credit: Wine & Wood

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Silks Poker Room is Tampa's Most Reliable Nightlife Spot

The Silks Poker Room at Tampa Bay Downs is a popular destination for poker enthusiasts in the Tampa Bay area. Located at the Tampa Bay Downs racetrack, the Silks Poker Room features a variety of games and limits to suit players of all skill levels. One of the standout features...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit

This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

El Cap Restaurant under new (co) ownership

The restaurant group that operates Trophy Fish, Mandarin Hide and other St. Petersburg establishments has purchased half-interest in El Cap, the neighborhood bar and hamburger grill that’s been a fixture at 3500 4th Street N. since 1958. Seed & Feed Hospitality bought out Tara Mattiaci, who inherited half of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa

It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. Located right by Midtown at 275 and N. Dale Mabry, Barnes and Noble is moving to their newest location at Westshore and Kennedy right where the old Pier 1 Imports used to be. That leaves the original Barnes and Noble building open for someone new to move in and it looks like ALDI is moving forward with their plans.
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Terra Gaucha Steakhouse is a Top 10 Restaurant in Tampa in 2023

Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is a popular dining destination in the Tampa Bay area, known for its authentic churrasco experience. Churrasco, meaning "barbecue" in Portuguese, is a traditional style of Brazilian cooking where various cuts of meat are grilled over an open fire. At Terra Gaucha, diners can enjoy a...
TAMPA, FL
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February

Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
241
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why so many people of all ages are moving and visiting here every year! But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Tampa Bay, St. Pete, Clearwater and beyond for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://tampabaydatenightguide.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy