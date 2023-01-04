The effects weather whiplash can have on your home and tips to save money

The tolls weather whiplash can have on your home 01:51

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Have you felt weather whiplash lately? It's been a wild stretch the last few weeks.

The high temperature topped out at 18 degrees on Christmas Eve. A week and a half later, it's almost 40 degrees warmer.

It feels more like spring with people walking around Rittenhouse Square with their umbrellas out.

"The phone has not stopped ringing, to be honest," Aaron Maffet said.

Maffet has been trying to play catch-up from the weather whiplash.

Maffet Plumbing Services in South Jersey has been fielding dozens of calls for frozen and busted pipes after we went from bitter cold to balmy in January.

"Once it thaws out that ice becomes water and can flood and damage a lot of property," Maffet said. "We did see a lot of houses with a lot of damage."

Maffet was in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, checking on pipes in the basement of a home that feeds the master bedroom.

"I went to take a shower and it didn't work," Justin Syp said. "So I said 'uh oh' and I thought maybe the pipe up in the attic was frozen."

The bitter blast froze Syp's pipes. Luckily for him, the pipes thawed and did not burst.

"While it was extremely cold some of it froze with some air leaking into this area so we're looking to re-insulate some of this piping," Maffet said.

Busted pipes can cause thousands in damages.

With winter just starting, Maffet says to make sure your heat is on even if you're not home, look for air leaks and block off drafts by sealing windows and soffits.

Especially if your home is older, add insulation to protect your piping. And when the temperature drops, let your faucet drip to keep the water flowing.

"Any water that's moving will not be able to actually freeze or break or anything like that," Maffet said.

A few tips that could end up saving you a lot of money.