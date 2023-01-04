ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers' Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December

By Thomas Ignudo
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers center Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced on Tuesday. It's Embiid's fifth Player of the Month award of his career, which breaks a tie with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for the most honors in Sixers franchise history.

Embiid averaged 35.4 points per game and shot 54.5% from the field and 41% on 3-pointers last month. Embiid and Western Conference Player of the Month Luka Doncic were the only players in the NBA to post such numbers in December.

Embiid led the Sixers to a 9-4 record in December, including a season-best eight game-winning streak. The Sixers' winning percentage at .692 ranked third best in the NBA during the month.

Embiid's totals in points at 460, rebounds at 129, blocks at 23 make him one of four players in league history with those numbers over 13 outings. He accomplished the feat earlier this season and joined Hall of Famers Moses Malone, Bob McAdoo and Shaquille O'Neal.

Embiid recorded 30 points in at least 10 games in December, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Iverson as the only 76ers to have double-digit 30 point performances in the month. Embiid, Iverson and Chamberlain are the only Sixers to post at least 10 30-point game in any month in franchise history.

Also in December, Embiid posted his second 50 point game of the season in a win over the Charlotte Hornets. He had 53 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Embiid made more history by becoming the first center with multiple 50 points games in a single season since Hall of Famer David Robinson in the 1993-94 season.

The University of Kansas product finished out the month with his fifth career triple double against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's the eighth player in 76ers history to produce five triple doubles with the team.

