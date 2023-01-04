Read full article on original website
Capitola cleans up extensive bomb cyclone damage, braces for the next storms
CAPITOLA -- Crews continued to assess the extensive storm damage in Capitola Friday as residents and business owners braced for another round of rain starting this weekend.Debris could be seen piled up in front of homes and businesses all over Santa Cruz County.The most notable damage was in Capitola village where the city's waterfront restaurants suffered extensive damage after huge swells destroyed parts of the boardwalk.The city has declared a state of emergency.It was a race against the clock Friday morning as crews cleaned up debris dumped ashore by this week's storms. Authorities on the Central Coast said they want...
KSBW.com
Central Coast residents still without power after 2 days
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Two days after winds and rain wiped out power for thousands on the Central Coast, many were still in the dark on Friday. More than 5,000 customers in the Santa Cruz mountains are expected to reach 48-hours without power by the end of Friday. In...
kion546.com
Calm After & Before the Next Storm(s)
High surf remains the concern even as the weather calms. Large swells will continue to pound the coast before slowly easing late Friday afternoon. Friday will be a quiet weather day. It will be a nice break before the weather becomes active once again this weekend. The next storm system arrives late Saturday into Sunday likely bringing at least moderate rainfall with gusty winds. At this point, light wind damage and minor flooding will be the biggest threats. A wetter system then takes aim on the area Monday into Tuesday. That one could bring long-duration moderate to heavy rain which could lead to a higher chance of more widespread flooding. Gusty, damaging winds and thunderstorms are also possible. Another system arrives late in the week. No rest for the wicked or the weary.
SFist
Evacuation Warnings Issued For Russian River Valley Ahead of Likely Weekend Flooding
The entire Bay Area is once again under a Flood Watch starting on Saturday, as two more storm systems head into the region, and low-lying areas along the Russian River are now under evacuation warnings. On Thursday evening, the Sonoma County Operational Area Emergency Operations Center issued an evacuation warning...
Where we stand on Thursday evening: Storm damage and up 5 more inches of rain coming in next 2 storms
As of Thursday, Rio del Mar and the mouth of Pajaro River have flooded, strong high tide swells have wrecked the Seacliff pier and overwhelmed Santa Cruz's West Cliff Drive, forcing partial closure of road and an evacuation of the wharf. Across the county, at least 23 roads are closed. And while this storm has mostly subsided, two more storms will hit Santa Cruz County between Thursday and Monday.
sanbenito.com
Despite storms, drought presses on
Although recent rains have saturated Hollister and the surrounding areas—with more precipitation on the way—experts advised this week that California is nowhere close to being out of its ongoing drought. A lingering storm over New Year’s weekend, from Dec. 30-Jan. 1, dumped a steady downpour on San Benito...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz storm cleanup: After the storm, volunteers are needed for cleanup and recovery
CAPITOLA, Calif. — After a bomb cyclone wreaked havoc on sections of the Santa Cruz County coastline, volunteers are needed to help with recovery. People who want to help with the recovery effort can reach out to the Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County. The center says they are...
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms
Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
KSBW.com
Timeline: Central Coast prepares for strongest storm of the season with heavy rain and high winds
SALINAS, Calif. — The strongest storm of the season is expected to move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The KSBW 8 weather team has the Central Coast under a severe weather alert day for heavy rain and high winds Wednesday and Thursday. There is a High Wind...
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
milpitasbeat.com
Alert: Milpitas weather warning for January 4-5
A high wind warning for the Bay Area has come in from the National Weather Service (NWS). Said the NWS in a statement, “…a strong storm system and atmospheric river will bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region from Wednesday and Thursday. This will increase the threat for widespread flooding and wind damage across the Bay Area & Central Coast.”
As storm system draws closer, brunt of rain expected around 4 p.m.
The storm system is now just slightly offshore, and as of now, the main rainband is expected to hit landfall around 4 p.m.
Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Some people in Watsonville are in the process of leaving their homes and belongings. The city issued an evacuation order on Tuesday and set up shelters. Neighbors were getting sandbags at the sandbag site at the Watsonville Fire Department. The line was so long, it snaked around the block. Edgar Jr., The post Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live appeared first on KION546.
Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
KSBW.com
Highway 9 remains closed in Santa Cruz County
PARADISE PARK, Calif. — Highway 9 near Paradise Park remains closed after a mudslide. The road shut down in both directions after storm damage. The closed portion stretches from Glengarry Rd to the Paradise Park exit. Caltrans said they intended to reopen the road by the end of business...
gilroylife.com
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
Santa Cruz County Storm: Where We Stand Wednesday Evening
We're still midway through the impact of this storm. "The weather service is saying maybe not as much rain as initially expected, but higher winds," says Melodye Serino, deputy county chief administrative officer. "So we may not have as much flooding, but we'll have road problems because trees will come down, debris will get into the waterways." As dawn breaks tomorrow, we'll see the extent of the damage.
SFist
Watsonville Evacuated, Guerneville Braces for Another Flood
The majority of coastal California is at a significant risk of flooding today as a 'bomb cyclone' storm bears down, with some inland areas at risk as well, and officials in Watsonville are taking no chances and have issued mandatory evacuation orders. Across the Bay Area there are sandbag shortages...
KSBW.com
Capitola officials hold news conference following coastal destruction
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Officials in Capitola are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. after high swells caused widespread destruction along the Santa Cruz County coast. >>Watch the press conference in the video player above. On Jan. 5, the remnants of a bomb cyclone that struck hundreds of miles...
