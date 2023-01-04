ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Caldwell, NJ

Suspects in stolen car crash into NJ home from embankment while fleeing cops

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A man fleeing in a stolen car Sunday flipped over an embankment and crashed into a New Jersey home, authorities said.

Cops were called to Hilltop Drive in North Caldwell around 12:30 a.m. with a report of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects fled, striking two parked vehicles in the process, according to officials.

After losing control of the vehicle, the driver then drove over an embankment where he fell 21.3 feet in the car. He landed on a house and another vehicle, police said.

No one was injured in the home or outside of it as a result of the crash.

Two people in the car ran off after crashing, but they were tracked down soon after and arrested. Both were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The suspects names and charges were not immediately released.

