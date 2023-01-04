ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Lawsuit accuses West Village surgeon of brutal domestic abuse that caused miscarriage

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gzmde_0k2VwTI400

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A lawsuit against an ear, nose and throat surgeon who works in the West Village accuses him of beating his ex-girlfriend so severely that she suffered a miscarriage and permanent injuries.

The lawsuit is running parallel to a criminal case against Joseph Clayton Finley, 53, brought by the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office.

Both the lawsuit and prosecutors accuse Finley of repeatedly beating Negar “Nora” Dolatabadi, a 40-year-old dentist, over the course of their four-year relationship that started in March 2018.

Dolatabadi claims Finley would get drunk, threaten to kill her, threaten to have her deported to her native Iran and beat her, according to court records obtained by the New York Post .

Accounts of the violence range from beatings that left her with broken bones to strangulation to kicking her in the stomach while she was pregnant, causing her to miscarry the couple’s unborn child.

“In every forum, he has vigorously denied these false allegations and he looks forward to being vindicated in court,” his lawyer told the Post.

He was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with strangulation, assault and criminal mischief, according to officials.

His next court date for the criminal case is slated for Feb. 8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
The Independent

Iowa couple accused of drowning baby in bathtub because they feared she had meth in her blood

Two parents have been arrested for allegedly drowning their newborn in a bathtub because they feared authorities would find meth in her blood and remove custody of their older child. Brandon Thoma, 31, and Taylor Blaha, 24, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of their infant daughter, the Fort Dodge Police Department said on Wednesday. The couple also has a two-year-old son. An affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate WHO13 reveals that Ms Blaha gave birth to a baby girl on 16 November in the bathroom of her home in the 900 block of Central Avenue. She reportedly asked...
FORT DODGE, IA
RadarOnline

Former Fox News Personality Cathy Areu Arrested On Charges Of 'Kidnapping' And 'Exploiting' Elderly Mother

Television personality and self-proclaimed "liberal sherpa" Cathy Areu has been arrested after being accused of repeatedly exploiting her 88-year-old mother. The former Fox News guest and podcast host, who was known for providing a different political perspective on the notoriously conservative media outlet, was taken into custody and booked into a Miami jail on Friday, December 9. She is now facing a series of felony charges, including: exploitation of the elderly, kidnapping and being involved in an organized scheme to defraud.Miami-Dade County prosecutors alleged that Areu not only stole roughly $224,000 from her elderly mother by taking out credit cards...
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve

A bouncer died after being punched into a coma by an enraged man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said. The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal

A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video

A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
People

U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty

Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
RadarOnline

Jesse James' Troubled Son Claims He's Can't Afford A Lawyer After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

His father may be a multi-millionaire, but the son of reality television star Jesse James shockingly claimed to be too poor to hire a lawyer to dodge prison for allegedly battering his former girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.Since March 2020, the troubled West Coast Choppers’ namesake, Jesse Eli James, 25, has cried poverty to snag a court-appointed lawyer for the dozens of Texas court appearances related to domestic violence charges and protection order violations, court documents show.In the seven registered cases listed on the Travis County 390th District Court website, the young James submitted an “Affidavit of Indigency and Request...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Man faces life in prison after strangling estranged wife because he was ‘embarrassed’

An abusive husband who strangled his estranged wife 21 years ago after being “embarrassed” at her attempts to secure a divorce is facing life behind bars.Zafar Iqbal, 62, strangled Naziat Zafar with her own scarf in front of their three young daughters at her home on Norbury, south-west London, in August 2001.As he tightened the ligature, Iqbal told the girls, aged three, 10 and 10: “If you talk or anything, I’ll do it tighter, so the more you cry or talk the more it’s gonna hurt her,” the court heard.Afterwards, he abandoned the children with an acquaintance and fled to...
The Independent

‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology

A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy