Lawsuit accuses West Village surgeon of brutal domestic abuse that caused miscarriage

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A lawsuit against an ear, nose and throat surgeon who works in the West Village accuses him of beating his ex-girlfriend so severely that she suffered a miscarriage and permanent injuries.

The lawsuit is running parallel to a criminal case against Joseph Clayton Finley, 53, brought by the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office.

Both the lawsuit and prosecutors accuse Finley of repeatedly beating Negar “Nora” Dolatabadi, a 40-year-old dentist, over the course of their four-year relationship that started in March 2018.

Dolatabadi claims Finley would get drunk, threaten to kill her, threaten to have her deported to her native Iran and beat her, according to court records obtained by the New York Post .

Accounts of the violence range from beatings that left her with broken bones to strangulation to kicking her in the stomach while she was pregnant, causing her to miscarry the couple’s unborn child.

“In every forum, he has vigorously denied these false allegations and he looks forward to being vindicated in court,” his lawyer told the Post.

He was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with strangulation, assault and criminal mischief, according to officials.

His next court date for the criminal case is slated for Feb. 8.