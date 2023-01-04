Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Reverses Decision on 2023 Season

The senior was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2022.

Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced he is returning to the Crimson Tide for a fifth and final season just weeks after he said he was entering the NFL draft.

“After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience,” Reichard said in a statement on Twitter. “I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates one more time in 2023.”

A 2022 Lou Groza Award finalist , Reichard made 84.6% of his field goal attempts during the season, along with making all 64 of his extra point attempts.

Reichard is Alabama’s all-time leader with 426 points scored, along with the school’s all-time leader in extra points made (240) and attempted (242). He is fourth in school history with 62 made field goals, and No. 1 in field goal accuracy (82.7% career) among those with at least five attempts.

Reichard’s decision comes after four Alabama players , including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., announced their intent to enter the 2023 NFL draft on Monday.