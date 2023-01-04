ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

9-8-8-2, Wild: 7

(nine, eight, eight, two; Wild: seven)

