Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5 Double Play” game were:

03-06-17-18-34

(three, six, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

