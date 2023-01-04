ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

0-4-5-5

(zero, four, five, five)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Stonehill plays conference foe Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-13, 2-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-11, 2-1 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stonehill -3.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kellen Amos and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils take on Andrew Sims and the Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday. The Skyhawks have gone 2-2 in home...
EASTON, MA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory

Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions

Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Bruins visit the Sharks after Frederic’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-20-7, seventh in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -243, Sharks +198; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the San Jose Sharks after Trent Frederic’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Chance of Snow?

We are at the end of the cloudy, foggy, drizzly trend . With a flip in the wind direction from the north, colder air is now filtering in from Canada. We also have showers on the way to start Friday. Areas north and west of Providence, in the highest elevations, could transition to a period of snow.
PROVIDENCE, RI
theuconnblog.com

No. 4 UConn men’s basketball falls at Providence, 73-61

Amidst a lively atmosphere in the newly named Amica Mutual Pavilion, UConn men’s basketball dropped its second straight game, losing to Providence, 73-61, to fall to 14-2 on the season. UConn appeared to be in control from the opening tip, scoring the first bucket and holding on to the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Person shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A person was shot in Providence early Friday morning. The shooting happened on Reservoir Avenue. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital....
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Accumulating Snow Just Missing the Ocean State

Blog and Forecast by Meteorologist Nick Morganelli. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL AND WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS TODAY THROUGH 7PM THIS EVENING. IF YOU PLAN TO TRAVEL INTO WORCESTER COUNTY OR NORTH OF THE MA TURNPIKE, UNTREATED SURFACES MAY BE SLIPPERY FROM AN INCH OR TWO OF ACCUMULATING SNOW MIDDAY.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Will this gloomy stretch of weather ever end?

Fog and low clouds blanket the region Wednesday. Seems like a straightforward forecast, but the nuances of the stationary front dividing Southern New England in half is making today's weather more complicated than usual. To the north of the front, cooler air. To the south, warmer air. These two air...
WESTERLY, RI
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man accused of kidnapping, exposing himself to boy at Warwick Mall

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is accused of kidnapping and exposing himself to a boy in Warwick last month. The incident happened on Dec. 7 at the Warwick Mall. Police said they responded to the mall for a report of a possible sexual assault. There, they spoke with a boy who said he was “confined against his will in a restroom stall” by a man.
WARWICK, RI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy