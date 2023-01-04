ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

0-5-9

(zero, five, nine)

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?

We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

Top news at Minnesota colleges, from two student reporters

We love talking with young journalists on Minnesota college campuses. They are doing great work covering their college communities. Today, host Cathy Wurzer talks with Maya Marshall Hoff and Isabelle Hopewell. Maya is the administrative reporter for the Minnesota Daily at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. And Isabelle Hopewell is managing editor of the Bark at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Shooting Bear in His Backyard

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced Michael Theilen, 42, on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said. UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
CHICAGO, IL
Y-105FM

10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know

If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Man And Woman Mowed Down And Killed By SUV In Las Vegas

If you've ever been to Las Vegas and frequented the Fremont Street area, you know how congested it can get. Crossing the street there can be downright dangerous. According to KFGO Radio, a 44 year old Minnesota man and a 51 year old woman from New Mexico were attempting to cross the street near the Fremont Street Experience Casino Mall when they were struck by an SUV at about 7:40 PM the Wednesday before New Years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
redlakenationnews.com

Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable

Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesotans React to US Bank Stadium’s ‘Major’ Concert Announcement

The internet was buzzing yesterday and this morning. US Bank Stadium had announced they were going to make a 'major' concert announcement today (Friday, January 6th) and people were so curious about who it could be. I mean, Taylor Swift is a huge act and she didn't even get this kind of hype. Well, the announcement came and while many people are excited, to others it was a let-down.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok

There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Impressive Snowfall Totals in Minnesota From Winter Storm

(Chanhassen, MN) — Some parts of Minnesota are still digging out after receiving more than a foot of snow over the past few days. Mahtowa in Carlton County and Bloomington are reporting 15 inches; Barnum, Mound, Slayton and Edgerton in southwestern Minnesota got 14; Moose Lake and Northfield have 12 inches on the ground; and New Prague and Maple Lake received about ten inches. Winter weather advisories are ending this morning (Thursday) with no precipitation in the weekend forecast.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

