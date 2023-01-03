Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrandonTed RiversBrandon, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Spirit, Rhythm, Blues Exhibit Opens at Gallery 221Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens, The Mill closes St. Pete location, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And the 3rd annual Sweet & Spicy festival takes over Tampa’s Riverwalk next weekend.
iheart.com
2023 Seminole Hard Rock GASPARILLA PIRATE FEST
Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard. To celebrate their capture of the City of Tampa, the Captain and his Krewe share their wealth – glittering beads, treasures and doubloons – with a lively, enthusiastic crowd all along the 4.5 -mile parade route. “Make way, mateys!” shout Tampa’s...
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
24 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Tampa Bay's best concerts happening Jan. 5-12.
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa Bay
Ever wonder why the guava is associated with Tampa — yet you rarely see wild guava trees in people’s yards? It has a lot to do with the foundation of Ybor City and eventually Tampa. Let’s learn more about how this fruit has taken over Tampa’s culture.
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
City of Tampa moving closer to Downtown Riverwalk expansion
Last spring, the US Department of Transportation approved a $24 million grant to expand the Riverwalk and link it to more neighborhoods west of Hillsborough River.
lacademie.com
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
813area.com
Station House BBQ is One of Tampa's Top Restaurants in 2023
Station House BBQ is a popular barbecue restaurant located on the northern outskirts of Tampa, in Lutz, FL. This family-owned restaurant is known for its delicious, slow-smoked barbecue and friendly atmosphere. At Station House BBQ, diners can choose from various barbecue favorites such as ribs, pulled pork, and brisket, all...
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
wild941.com
ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa
It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. Located right by Midtown at 275 and N. Dale Mabry, Barnes and Noble is moving to their newest location at Westshore and Kennedy right where the old Pier 1 Imports used to be. That leaves the original Barnes and Noble building open for someone new to move in and it looks like ALDI is moving forward with their plans.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clearwater
Clearwater might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clearwater.
businessobserverfl.com
Pair of large Tampa-area accounting firms announce merger
Spoor Bunch Franz, one of the region's largest accounting firms, has merged with Westbay CPAs. Financial terms of the deal, which took effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, one of the state’s top firms specializing in forensic accounting and business valuation, "broadens SBF’s capabilities while bringing together two firms that already had a number of clients in common," according to a statement. The move will also add a Clearwater office for SBF, which already has its headquarters in St. Petersburg and an office in Tampa.
Florida State Fair's Tampa Cuban funnel cake sandwich among new, weird food offerings coming next month
Key lime pie is getting fried, too.
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced their exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options including one-of-a-kind seasonal festivities, a world-class lineup of concerts and events included with park admission, and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer opening in Spring 2023.
Owner of embattled pool company makes peculiar offer to some customers
Some customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say the owner has suddenly reemerged, with a peculiar offer to finish their abandoned pools.
Florida Is Home To Some Of The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
Comments / 0