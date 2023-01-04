ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

04-08-20-35-36

(four, eight, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

