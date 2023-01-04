ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Daily 3” game were:

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

