Scheduled lane restrictions on Interstate 81

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has scheduled multiple lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in both the northbound and southbound directions.

According to PennDOT, a lane restriction is scheduled on I-81 in the north and southbound lanes between Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) and Exit 230 (Great Bend/Susquehanna) in Susquehanna County between 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from Tuesday, January 3, to Thursday, January 5, to repair guide rails.

PennDOT officials say there will also be a lane restriction on I-81 northbound between Exit 180 (Moosic) and Exit 182 (Davis Street/Montage Mountain Road) in Lackawanna County between 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4 and Thursday, January 5, to perform video surveying.

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions on major roadways by checking 511PA online or calling 511.

