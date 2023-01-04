ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Storms Are Dumping Tons Of Snow, Is It Enough To Help Drought?

By KOGO News
 3 days ago

The Sierra mountains kicked off 2023 with the second-largest snowpack in almost 20 years – here’s what experts say that means for California’s drought conditions.

