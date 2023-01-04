Read full article on original website
Boxing Insider
Gervonta Davis On Shoving Hector Luis Garcia: “That Was Just To Check His Temperature”
“It was cool. He was prepared for what I was about to do.” Gervonta “Tank” Davis claimed after he lightly shoved Hector Luis Garcia during a post-press conference staredown on Thursday. “That was just to check his temperature.” Davis, who will be squaring off against Garcia this Saturday night in a Showtime pay per view main event, is a hot commodity in today’s boxing scene. When asked by ES News what he made of top fighters calling him out, the undefeated power puncher appeared to be at ease.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis rolls in armored truck, focused on fight after arrest
Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis made a stunning entrance into fight week after putting an arrest over the holiday period behind him. “Tank” literally rolled up in a vehicle almost as solid when driving to and from the public workout in an armored truck. Davis faces Hector Luis...
Ryan Garcia Predicts Second Round Knockout Of Gervonta Davis: ‘I Am Just Better Than Him’
Boxing fans will be treated to a number of intriguing matchups throughout the year. Anthony Yarde is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev title. Also, Amanda Serrano will return home to New York to fight Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title. Not to be forgotten, Jack Catterall will get another chance to upset Josh Taylor in March. With all of that on the docket, there is no bigger event on the boxing calendar than a lightweight clash featuring Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
Boxing Scene
Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him
Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: date, time, how to watch, background
GERVONTA DAVIS (27-0, 25 KOs) vs. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA (16-0, 10 KOs) Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (main event later in show) Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. TV/Stream: Pay-per-view ($74.99) Division: Lightweight (135 pounds) At stake: No major titles. Pound-for-pound ranking: Davis No. 10. Odds: Davis...
Oscar De La Hoya jabs Dana White over physical altercation with wife
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya took a jab at Dana White over the recent altercation between the UFC president and his wife, Anne, in a Mexico club.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather still earns more money than 95% of pro boxers
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather ruled the world of boxing for over two decades. That’s an indisputable fact. Mayweather has always been happy with his accomplishments, having fought and defeated some of the best fighters of his generation. He’s still one of the biggest names on the exhibition circuit and...
Jaron Ennis predicts an early knockout of Karen Chukhadzhian, Eyes Errol Spence, Terence Crawford
Jaron “Boots” Ennis confidently discusses future fights before demolishing his very next opponent. That pattern is unchanged for Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) in advance Saturday’s IBF interim welterweight clash with Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) of Ukraine, against whom the switch-hitting Philadelphian seeks his 20th straight knockout at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Showtime Pay Per View (9 pm. ET/ 6 pm PT).
fox56news.com
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Could Face Problems vs. Hector Garcia
Do not sleep on Garcia's chances to pull of the first big upset of the year Saturday. Ten rounds while hoping men’s boxing follows the lead of women’s boxing in 2023 …. 10. Jaron Ennis will admit—last year was a forgettable one. After three fights in 2020 and two more in ’21, Ennis, one of boxing’s top young stars, fought just once in ’22. Ennis, who will face Karen Chukhadzhian for an interim 147-pound title on the undercard of the Showtime pay-per-view headlined by Gervonta Davis-Hector Garcia, chalks up the inactivity to the uncertainty with the negotiations for a fight between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis - Table Set For a Big 2023?
There’s no doubt Baltimore’s 28-year old lightweight contender and former Jr. lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) is a star. His ticket sales from coast to coast are all the evidence anyone needs of that. This Saturday (Showtime PPV, 8 PM EST), after a 2022 campaign where...
BBC
Mikaela Mayer calls for three-minute rounds to take women's boxing to "next level"
Mikaela Mayer believes the next step forward for women's boxing is three-minute rounds. Female fighters are currently restricted to ten, two-minute rounds in championship fights as opposed to the men who fight 12, three-minute rounds. Mayer is calling for the women's code to be on level footing with male fighters.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder passes on vacant WBC bridgerweight title shot
Deontay Wilder has no interest in fighting for the WBC bridgerweight title after the green and gold strap became vacant, WBN understands. Wilder is eligible to step down and compete for the belt as the World Boxing Council’s number-one contender at heavyweight and a WBC legend with ten title defenses behind him.
Sporting News
Ranking Gervonta Davis’ best knockout wins heading into Hector Luis Garcia boxing fight
With 25 wins via knockout, Gervonta Davis' (27-0) power is the stuff of legend. "Tank" has managed to take down his opponents with such force that fans have been left in a state of shock. Can he do the same against the game Hector Luis Garcia?. Davis defends the WBA...
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner discusses why he chose BLK Prime over Eddie Hearn
By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner says he turned down an offer from Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn out of loyalty for the management that he was with. Had Broner signed with Hearn, he would have expected him to fight quality opposition, and he wouldn’t have given him a blank check to face subpar fighters over and over to preserve his career.
Boxing Scene
Nonito Donaire Planning For 115-Pound Run, Wants Estrada Fight To Become 5-Division Champ
Nonito Donaire already comfortably stands as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the Filipino fighter is still trying to find new ways to further forge his legacy. Ever since the start of his professional career in 2001, the four-division champion Donaire has been a world titleholder at 112, 118, 122, and 126 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Zerafa: I Want Golovkin Fight Next, I'm His Biggest Payday!
Middleweight contender Michael Zerafa believes that he's the “biggest payday” for IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Gennadiy Golovkin. Zerafa has been targeting a fight with Golovkin since last year, but he's also willing to fight WBA "regular" champion Erislandy Lara and WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. Golovkin has until...
