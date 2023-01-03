Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
Angel Reese Named On Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 Watchlist
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named on the midseason top 25 watchlist for the John R. Wooden Award Wednesday night by the Los Angeles Athletic Club on ESPN2 as one of the top players in the country. Reese has led LSU to a 14-0 record...
LSUSports.net
No. 6 Gymnastics Opens 2023 Season In Salt Lake City
BATON ROUGE – The No. 6 LSU Gymnastics team is set to open the 2023 season against No. 3 Utah on Friday, January 6, at 8 p.m. CT in Jon M. Huntsman Center. The top-10 matchup between the Tigers and the Utes will be televised on ESPN2 with Bart Conner on the play-by-play call and Kathy Johnson Clarke as the analyst. Sam Peszek will be reporting from inside Huntsman Center. Introductions are set to begin at 7:45 p.m. CT with the first vault leading off at 8:05 p.m. CT.
theadvocate.com
Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball
Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
LSUSports.net
Volleyball Adds Big 10 Transfer, National Champion to 2023 Roster
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Volleyball adds Jade Demps, a transfer from Wisconsin to the 2023 roster announced by head coach Tonya Johnson. Demps is a 6-2 right side hitter from Raleigh, N.C. and joins the Tigers with two years of eligibility remaining. Demps brings more NCAA postseason experience to the club after three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances with the Badgers that featured two Final Four appearances and winning the 2021 NCAA Division I Volleyball National Championship title. In her career, Demps has 317 total kills averaging 1.67 kills per set, a .282 hitting percentage and nine aces to go along with 46 blocks and 152 total digs.
LSUSports.net
Four Tigers Named to D1 Baseball Top 100 Impact Transfers List
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 Impact Transfers list for the 2023 season. LSU sophomore third baseman Tommy White is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes is No.2; sophomore right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd is No. 7; and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 29.
LSUSports.net
No. 7 LSU Hosts Texas A&M Thursday On SEC Network
BATON ROUGE – The No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-0, 2-0 SEC) will be in the PMAC Thursday night with an opportunity to tie the best start in program history when they take on Texas A&M (5-7, 0-2 SEC) at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. LSU had its...
LSUSports.net
LSU's Strong Road Effort Falls Just Short To Kentucky, 74-71
LEXINGTON, Kentucky – The LSU Tigers battled with Kentucky for the full 40 minutes in its first league road test of the season, before falling to the Wildcats, 74-71, Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. KJ Williams had a strong night for the Tigers making 8-of-13 field goals, including four...
LSU Fans May Have Missed This Hilarious Moment at The Citrus Bowl [VIDEO]
Watch as a few LSU players celebrate a touchdown during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Rather than just celebrating the more traditional way(s), the players elected to jump on one of the couches Cheez-It set up near the endzone. Not only did the LSU players jump on the huge...
Brian Kelly Details The Future of LSU's Quarterback Room
With Jayden Daniels returning to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, it’s assumed he’ll control starting duties once again and build off of his stellar first year in Death Valley. Following LSU’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue, head coach Brian Kelly was transparent on the quarterback situation going...
theadvocate.com
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
theadvocate.com
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
theadvocate.com
Ruffino's Restaurant names new executive sous chef
Ruffino’s in Baton Rouge has appointed Chad Matrana as the new executive sous chef at the Italian-inspired restaurant. Matrana, 43, has over 15 years of experience in fine dining. He is a graduate of the former New Orleans Culinary Institute, previously attended Chicago’s Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and has years of experience in chef and executive chef roles. Matrana has previously worked in well-known New Orleans restaurants, including Mike’s on the Avenue, Commander’s Palace and Emeril’s.
Did Someone See a Black Panther on Their Property in South Louisiana? [VIDEO]
Madalyn Pitre posted this photo, and a video, on social media and now the post has gone viral.
Tires dumped at business calls for help
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City clean-up volunteers pick up an average of 4,000 tires per year and they’re trying to clean up areas that may need extra help. For more than 15 years, Jake Spears has been fixing up people’s tires at his auto shop, but just because he fixes tires that does not mean he wants his business to become a dumping ground for stacks of rubber.
West Side Journal
Brusly grad fighting for his life in the hospital after crash that killed sister, friend
The third passenger in the crash that killed two Brusly High students and rocked the West Baton Rouge Parish community was Brusly High graduate and former Brusly baseball player Liam Dunn. Dunn was in the back seat when Addis Police David Cauthron crashed into the car Liam was riding in...
