ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
LSUSports.net

No. 6 Gymnastics Opens 2023 Season In Salt Lake City

BATON ROUGE – The No. 6 LSU Gymnastics team is set to open the 2023 season against No. 3 Utah on Friday, January 6, at 8 p.m. CT in Jon M. Huntsman Center. The top-10 matchup between the Tigers and the Utes will be televised on ESPN2 with Bart Conner on the play-by-play call and Kathy Johnson Clarke as the analyst. Sam Peszek will be reporting from inside Huntsman Center. Introductions are set to begin at 7:45 p.m. CT with the first vault leading off at 8:05 p.m. CT.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball

Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Volleyball Adds Big 10 Transfer, National Champion to 2023 Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Volleyball adds Jade Demps, a transfer from Wisconsin to the 2023 roster announced by head coach Tonya Johnson. Demps is a 6-2 right side hitter from Raleigh, N.C. and joins the Tigers with two years of eligibility remaining. Demps brings more NCAA postseason experience to the club after three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances with the Badgers that featured two Final Four appearances and winning the 2021 NCAA Division I Volleyball National Championship title. In her career, Demps has 317 total kills averaging 1.67 kills per set, a .282 hitting percentage and nine aces to go along with 46 blocks and 152 total digs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Four Tigers Named to D1 Baseball Top 100 Impact Transfers List

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 Impact Transfers list for the 2023 season. LSU sophomore third baseman Tommy White is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes is No.2; sophomore right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd is No. 7; and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 29.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

No. 7 LSU Hosts Texas A&M Thursday On SEC Network

BATON ROUGE – The No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-0, 2-0 SEC) will be in the PMAC Thursday night with an opportunity to tie the best start in program history when they take on Texas A&M (5-7, 0-2 SEC) at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. LSU had its...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU's Strong Road Effort Falls Just Short To Kentucky, 74-71

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – The LSU Tigers battled with Kentucky for the full 40 minutes in its first league road test of the season, before falling to the Wildcats, 74-71, Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. KJ Williams had a strong night for the Tigers making 8-of-13 field goals, including four...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Brian Kelly Details The Future of LSU's Quarterback Room

With Jayden Daniels returning to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, it’s assumed he’ll control starting duties once again and build off of his stellar first year in Death Valley. Following LSU’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue, head coach Brian Kelly was transparent on the quarterback situation going...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him

Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ruffino's Restaurant names new executive sous chef

Ruffino’s in Baton Rouge has appointed Chad Matrana as the new executive sous chef at the Italian-inspired restaurant. Matrana, 43, has over 15 years of experience in fine dining. He is a graduate of the former New Orleans Culinary Institute, previously attended Chicago’s Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and has years of experience in chef and executive chef roles. Matrana has previously worked in well-known New Orleans restaurants, including Mike’s on the Avenue, Commander’s Palace and Emeril’s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tires dumped at business calls for help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City clean-up volunteers pick up an average of 4,000 tires per year and they’re trying to clean up areas that may need extra help. For more than 15 years, Jake Spears has been fixing up people’s tires at his auto shop, but just because he fixes tires that does not mean he wants his business to become a dumping ground for stacks of rubber.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy