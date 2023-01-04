Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Goes On Angry Rant Over Donovan Mitchell And The New York Knicks
In the aftermath of a 71-point masterpiece, young superstar Donovan Mitchell has many teams in the NBA coveting what he brings to the table. In Utah, he grew into a star as he proved to be one of the league's best scorers. And in Cleveland, he has elevated his game even further to the point where he's become a legitimate MVP candidate.
Yardbarker
The Jazz’s Biggest Star Is A Possible All-Star
At the start of the season, the Utah Jazz became the most surprising story in the NBA. Most people had written the team off during the summer after they traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, among others. Many people assumed they were going to be a team intent on...
Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance ended with a PED test
What a night for Donovan Mitchell. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ point guard put up a franchise-high 71 points during Monday night’s showdown against the Chicago Bulls. But his performance didn’t only result in praise … it was also followed by a performance-enhancing drug test. The athlete posted...
How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Fared In NBA All-Star Fan Vote
The first run of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star game was released Thursday, and the Boston Celtics came away with modest results. LeBron James and Kevin Durant led the way in the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, respectively, each earning over two million votes. Stephen Curry led Western...
"James Harden was doing stuff like this regularly" - C.J. McCollum reminds the world of Houston Rockets James
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum discussed Philadelphia 76ers James Harden putting up monster performances in Houston
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell second in All-Star voting among East guards; Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen lagging behind
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell could be headed to his fourth All-Star Game as a starter next month. Mitchell, who is averaging career-highs in points (29.0) and shooting percentage (48.7%) in his first season with the Cavaliers, ranks second among Eastern Conference guards in the first batch of fan voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City -- the place where Mitchell played the first five years of his stellar career.
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe to compete in 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has committed to participate in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, a source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The event will be held on Feb. 18 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City...
Yardbarker
Bulls radio announcer on similarities between Donovan Mitchell's 71 and Kobe Bryant's 81
The current Chicago Bulls and former Toronto Raptors radio announcer Chuck Swirsky can lay claim to a rare distinction when it comes to the legendary NBA scoring performances of Kobe Bryant and Donovan Mitchell: he witnessed both. Swirsky was behind the mic when Mitchell produced a stirring 71-point performance in...
msn.com
Career high points for every active NBA All-Star: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & more
Since the calendar flipped to 2023 it feels like every night someone in the NBA is recording a new career-high in scoring. From Luka Doncic's legendary 60-20-10 game to Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point outburst to Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 55-point outing, stars are seemingly outdoing each other every time they step on the floor.
Deadspin
Was the Cavs’ ‘random’ PED test just fateful coincidence after Mitchell scored 71?
In one of the NBA’s more conspicuously timed sequences, the Cleveland Cavs were “randomly” drug tested just hours after Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance Monday night. It feels all too convenient for the association to “randomly” test the Cavs for performance-enhancing drugs one day after Mitchell scored the most points in a game since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point output in 2006.
Adidas Celebrates Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game
Adidas is pricing all of Donovan Mitchell's shoes at $71 to celebrate career-high scoring effort.
Harrison Jr. Reportedly Responds to Bizarre Transfer Rumor
The Buckeyes receiver does not appear to be going anywhere.
By The Numbers: Saints Dominate NFC Leading Eagles
A look inside of the numbers that defined the New Orleans Saints' Week 17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Suns
Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA scoring 29.0 points per game. The Suns are 14-6 on their home court. Phoenix...
James Houston Reveals Getting Cut Was 'Ego Check'
Detroit Lions James Houston reveals what he learned from getting cut.
Donovan Mitchell's Status For Cavs-Nuggets Game
Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets.
