Nunya Bidnez
3d ago
Rumor has it that the documents held by the city clerk's office/chamber of commerce at the south end of the block had been relocated about a week ago.....🤷🏼♂️
Central Illinois Proud
Fire crews respond to wind turbine fire
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments responded to a wind turbine fire Friday. According to a Mendota fire Facebook post, fire crews saw that the housing at the top of the tower was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Fire crews secured the area...
Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois
Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
rockfordscanner.com
Serious Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area
As much as we hate asking for donations. Sadly, it does cost money to run RS. Dedicated server, Domain, Maintenance, Time, etc…. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:40 am. In the neighborhood of Roscoe rd and Old River. Initial reports are saying that there is an...
Dog Believed to Have Died in Barn Fire in December Found Alive 62 Miles Away and Reunited With Illinois Family
A dog missing since a barn fire in early December has been reunited with its Illinois family. Ollie, a German shepherd/golden retriever mix, disappeared after a barn fire in December and was recently spotted 62 miles away from home. On Thursday, family members thought they were being interviewed to spread...
50 patients evacuated from Rockford nursing home after laundry fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 50 patients at Amberwood Care Center were evacuated Tuesday morning after laundry and a dryer caught fire in the basement. According to Rockford Fire District Chief Kyle Hill, the alarm went off at 9:58 a.m. at the nursing home, located at 2313 N. Rockton Avenue. Staff initially used a fire […]
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
WIFR
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
8 Large Trailers Were Stolen From One Illinois Business Overnight
For the second time in a month, large equipment has been stolen off the lot of a Rockford area business, and now I'm wondering, does Rockford have a large equipment crime ring in the works?. Another Rockford Area Business Loses Thousands of Dollars to Thieves. Before I tell you about...
Illinois Animal Shelter Needs to Find Homes for 41 Dogs Immediately
Winnebago County Animals Services in Rockford has issued an urgent plea for adopters as its dog population reaches "critical capacity". There's one big thing I never like to see attached to anything posted by Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford; the words "urgent" and "critical", and today I saw both of them...
fox32chicago.com
Investigation launched after gunshots fired in Lake in the Hills
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - Police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. Around 6:35 p.m. police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of Deerpath Road. Following an investigation, police found gunshots had been fired into a...
Flood Warning due to ice jam in effect for part of Rock River south of TPC Deere Run Thursday
SILVIS, Ill. — A Flood Warning is in effect along Rock River just south of TPC Deere Run Thursday due to an ice jam and rain runoff in the area, according to the National Weather Service. The warning will be in effect until 8:30 p.m. Friday. Those impacted include...
Flatbed trailers, truck stolen from Pecatonica business
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a tractor equipment company in Pecatonica Tuesday night, stealing several large trailers and a truck. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened overnight Tuesday at NITE Equipment, at 2388 N Conger Road. The company said six flatbed trailers were stolen, […]
starvedrock.media
Former Church Up For Sale In Streator
How would you like to own a church complete with a rectory? It's possible in Streator. Chismarick Realty of Streator has listed for sale the former St. Mary's Church property on North Park Street. The asking price of $290,000 includes the church building, rectory, meeting hall and parking lot. The...
rockfordscanner.com
Accidents Galore: Bad Accident in Loves Park, Wires Down…
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of the Clayton House on N 2nd st. Initial reports are saying...
Horse found wandering near suburban bike trail; Bartlett police locate owner
After several hours, the horse was returned to its owner.
walls102.com
COVID-19 claims life of child, community level rises in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.
KWQC
Deputies: Road reopened after crash in Henry Co.
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Deputies said the road is open after being closed Thursday afternoon. According to deputies, the areas was closed after a crash in the area caused damage. Henry County deputies asked drivers to avoid I-80 westbound in the area of Route 6 and Cleveland Road at...
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
Car thieves driving to Kane County to rifle through unlocked vehicles: sheriff
Kane County residents are being urged to lock their parked vehicles as police continue looking for teenagers believed responsible for the theft of items from several unlocked automobiles.
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Sterling Finally are Able to Keep Tabs on What is Happening at the Old Franz Manufacturing Building
The Old Franz Manufacturing Building sits in downtown Sterling and at the recent Sterling City Council meeting; Mayor Skip Lee asked if the city was keeping an eye on what is happening there. The mayor was told it is hard to keep tabs because the building has an out of...
