Reliable and Trustworthy Housekeeping Services with Customized Cleaning, Top-of-the-Art Equipment, and a Focus on Customer Satisfaction. Efficient Housekeeping, a cleaning business with over 10+ years of experience in Martha’s Vineyard, is excited to announce the expansion of their top-notch housekeeping services to Cape Cod. With a long history of success, Efficient Housekeeping is well-established in the cleaning industry. In addition to residential cleaning, Efficient Housekeeping also offers vacation rental cleaning and commercial cleaning services, including retail store cleaning, office cleaning, and other specialized janitorial and commercial cleaning services.

2 DAYS AGO