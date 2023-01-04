Read full article on original website
First National of Nebraska to Acquire Northland Capital Holdings
First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Northland Capital Holdings, including its subsidiary Northland Securities, Inc. (Northland), pending regulatory approval. Founded in 2002, Northland Securities is a capital markets firm with a full-service securities broker-dealer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota,...
Experience the best in maids’ services in Martha’s Vineyard with ‘Efficient housekeeping’ personalized cleaning services
Reliable and Trustworthy Housekeeping Services with Customized Cleaning, Top-of-the-Art Equipment, and a Focus on Customer Satisfaction. Efficient Housekeeping, a cleaning business with over 10+ years of experience in Martha’s Vineyard, is excited to announce the expansion of their top-notch housekeeping services to Cape Cod. With a long history of success, Efficient Housekeeping is well-established in the cleaning industry. In addition to residential cleaning, Efficient Housekeeping also offers vacation rental cleaning and commercial cleaning services, including retail store cleaning, office cleaning, and other specialized janitorial and commercial cleaning services.
On first day, Massachusetts Gov. Healey names climate chief
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey marked her first full day on the job Friday by issuing an executive order creating what she says is the nation’s first cabinet-level state climate chief. Healey said the climate chief will be charged with working with state officials and city...
