WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with Existing Smartphone Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed a new software agreement with an existing smartphone customer. The new license agreement is for a future smartphone release utilizing Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®.
Canada-visa-online is proud to announce that they now offering visa services
We are excited to announce that canada-visa-online is now open for business!Our company provides an online service that helps people with the visa application process for Canada. We are committed to providing a fast, easy and affordable way for people to get the visa they need.We have a team of experienced professionals who are familiar with the Canadian visa application process and can help you with all aspects of the application. We also offer a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with our service.If you are interested in applying for a Canadian visa, we encourage you to visit our website and learn more about our company. Thank you for considering us as your partner in this process.
xTool D1 Pro Review (2023): Laser Engraver & Cutting Machine Review Published by Cutting Simply
Cutting Simply, a leading website for laser engraver and cutting machine reviews and guides, has published their review of the xTool D1 Pro cutting machine. The xTool D1 Pro is a powerful and versatile cutting machine that has garnered attention from professionals and hobbyists alike. Cutting Simply's expert team put the xTool D1 Pro through a series of thorough tests to assess its capabilities and performance.
CES 2023: Local Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Forces Define Regional Trajectories of Connected Home CPE in 2023
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- CES 2023 -- The prospects of inflation and a global recession are a common variable that will influence how network service providers (NSPs) in different regions assess their strategic customer premises equipment options (CPE) for 2023. That said, local market conditions will determine the pace at which new technologies are deployed and new services adopted for connected home applications, according to Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of VANTIVA's Global Customer Unit, in an interview with journalists during CES 2023.
Globalgig Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification through Independent Audit
Globalgig announced today that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance and completed its audit report, confirming that its data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest standards as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type II...
Global Aerospace Plastics (PEEK, PPS, PC, ABS, PMMA) Markets, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2018-2022 & 2022-2028F - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Aerospace Plastics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy and Others), By Technology, By User Type, By End-use Industry, By Region, and Competition." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Aerospace Plastics Market is projected to grow at...
SMK Electronics to Showcase Advanced Energy Harvesting Technology, Including a New Gen 2 SCPS Bluetooth® Ambient Sensor, at CES 2023
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. today announced that it will showcase several new additions to its Energy Harvesting Technology at CES 2023. New solutions from SMK’s SCPS Bluetooth® Ambient Sensor, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in 2021, include wireless power transmission and the utilization of solar or ambient light to provide energy for the powering of devices.
Blockchain Based Climate Tech Company – YES WORLD Launches Energy Efficient Windows Solution, Specialized Glass Reduces Solar Heat by 85%
Singapore, 6th Jan 2023 – Blockchain-based climate tech company – YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd launches world’s first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialized glass is part of company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.
Global Remote Electronic Unit Strategic Business Report 2022: Featuring Liebherr-International, Moog, Parker Hannifin and Rockwell Collins Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Remote Electronic Unit: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Remote Electronic Unit estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Cogency Global Acquires Unisearch
NEW YORK - January 5, 2023 - (Newswire.com) New York-based Cogency Global Inc., a global provider of corporate compliance and transactional legal support services, announced today that it has acquired Washington-based Unisearch Inc. Bertram Capital-backed Cogency Global provides a full range of registered agent, transactional, and corporate compliance services for...
Awards Ceremony of the Fourth Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition Held Online
Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - The awards ceremony of the fourth Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Short Video Competition was held online on Dec. 28. It was livestreamed and featured a metaverse venue where participants joined the event in digital form. The competition was organized by the...
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
InnoCare to Present Latest Clinical Data of Gunagratinib at the Upcoming 2023 ASCO GI
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Company will present the latest clinical data of FGFR inhibitor gunagratinib (ICP-192) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium on January 19-21, 2023, which will be held online and offline in San Francisco, U.S.
Mission Therapeutics Successfully Completes First Clinical Assessment for Lead DUB Program, MTX652
Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic endpoints successfully met. Mission Therapeutics (“Mission”), a drug discovery and development company focused on protein homeostasis by selectively inhibiting deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs), today announced the successful completion of its first Phase I clinical assessment for lead USP30 DUB inhibitor, MTX652. The Phase I First...
Flora Growth Provides Update to International Commercial Cannabis Export Business
The company reports approximately 1,000 kilograms of commercial cannabis dry flower and derivative exports to Europe and the United States in Q4 of 2022. Flora Growth has also received an updated cannabis export and production quota from the Colombian government, including the addition of four additional proprietary genetics and increased production for domestic medical markets.
Outlook on the $1.8 Billion Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $374.3 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Radiation-Hardened Electronics estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Chris Cassidy Appointed New President of SCHOTT North America
SCHOTT, the international technology group with a long-standing tradition of inventing specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as President of SCHOTT North America in addition to his role as President of SCHOTT Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth.
