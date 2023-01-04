Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Blockchain Based Climate Tech Company – YES WORLD Launches Energy Efficient Windows Solution, Specialized Glass Reduces Solar Heat by 85%
Singapore, 6th Jan 2023 – Blockchain-based climate tech company – YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd launches world’s first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialized glass is part of company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.
Flora Growth Provides Update to International Commercial Cannabis Export Business
The company reports approximately 1,000 kilograms of commercial cannabis dry flower and derivative exports to Europe and the United States in Q4 of 2022. Flora Growth has also received an updated cannabis export and production quota from the Colombian government, including the addition of four additional proprietary genetics and increased production for domestic medical markets.
Data Destruction Service Market Size and Share 2022 : Global Solution, Services, Development Scope, New Trends, Technological Growth and Innovation Forecast by 2028
Data Destruction Service Market SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players - CBL Data Recovery Technologies, CIMELIA Resource Recovery, Cleardata, CloudBlue Technologies, Dataserv Group, EcoCentric, InfoFort, Jetico, Kroll Ontrack, McCollister, MRK Group, Simsre Cycling. London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Data Destruction Service Market Scope & Overview Report 2022 :...
SMK Electronics to Showcase Advanced Energy Harvesting Technology, Including a New Gen 2 SCPS Bluetooth® Ambient Sensor, at CES 2023
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. today announced that it will showcase several new additions to its Energy Harvesting Technology at CES 2023. New solutions from SMK’s SCPS Bluetooth® Ambient Sensor, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in 2021, include wireless power transmission and the utilization of solar or ambient light to provide energy for the powering of devices.
Poland Used Construction Equipment Market Assessment & Forecasts Report 2022-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Caterpillar, Volvo, Liebherr, Komatsu, Hitachi, XCMG, Hyundai, JCB, & Kobelco - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Poland Used Construction Equipment Market- Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. A surge in government investment in infrastructure development Under National Recovery Plan is expected to drive demand for used Construction Equipment in Poland. The expected number of used construction equipment units sold by 2028 in the market is 25,885.
CES 2023: Local Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Forces Define Regional Trajectories of Connected Home CPE in 2023
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- CES 2023 -- The prospects of inflation and a global recession are a common variable that will influence how network service providers (NSPs) in different regions assess their strategic customer premises equipment options (CPE) for 2023. That said, local market conditions will determine the pace at which new technologies are deployed and new services adopted for connected home applications, according to Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of VANTIVA's Global Customer Unit, in an interview with journalists during CES 2023.
byDesign Launches Subscription Marketing Service to Keep Teams Agile
With economic uncertainty as the backdrop for 2023, teams are scaling back hiring and looking for alternatives that enable growth while maintaining financial flexibility. SME's in particular have important decisions to make about allocation of budget to marketing during recessionary conditions. While an initial reaction might be to cut budgets and preserve capital, studies have shown that companies who increase marketing efforts during recessions show significant growth.
Globalgig Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification through Independent Audit
Globalgig announced today that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance and completed its audit report, confirming that its data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest standards as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type II...
MOODYFX will hold an online seminar in response to public demand.
In response to public pressure, MOODYFX will conduct a 2-hour online seminar on financial investing on 15/02/2023, Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., which will allow inexperienced investors to be financially literate. The COVID-19 outbreak, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis, and other global incidents during the previous two years have...
Global Remote Electronic Unit Strategic Business Report 2022: Featuring Liebherr-International, Moog, Parker Hannifin and Rockwell Collins Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Remote Electronic Unit: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Remote Electronic Unit estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Chris Cassidy Appointed New President of SCHOTT North America
SCHOTT, the international technology group with a long-standing tradition of inventing specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as President of SCHOTT North America in addition to his role as President of SCHOTT Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth.
Outlook on the $1.8 Billion Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $374.3 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Radiation-Hardened Electronics estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, January 11
ROYAL GOLD, INC. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 10:00 a.m. MST, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of January 16 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
Canada-visa-online is proud to announce that they now offering visa services
We are excited to announce that canada-visa-online is now open for business!Our company provides an online service that helps people with the visa application process for Canada. We are committed to providing a fast, easy and affordable way for people to get the visa they need.We have a team of experienced professionals who are familiar with the Canadian visa application process and can help you with all aspects of the application. We also offer a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with our service.If you are interested in applying for a Canadian visa, we encourage you to visit our website and learn more about our company. Thank you for considering us as your partner in this process.
Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with Existing Smartphone Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed a new software agreement with an existing smartphone customer. The new license agreement is for a future smartphone release utilizing Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®.
Lovely Poo Poo Launches Sustainable Toilet Paper for Daily Use in Early 2023
Lovely Poo Poo launches super soft, fragrance-free, and plastic-free toilet paper. Toilet paper in 2023 needs to be strong and absorbent to do its job properly, but many manufacturers add chemicals to their products that make them easier to use at the cost of the environment. Lovely Poo Poo’s Eco friendly toilet paper is made from naturally strong bamboo fibers, so no additives are necessary. Adding chemicals actually reduces a product's biodegradability, which means that it would take longer for the type of toilet paper most people use on a daily basis to break down in landfills.
KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loss Compendium Update: December 2022
KBRA releases the December 2022 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, which provides base loss estimates for all KBRA-rated conduit transactions. In this report and its accompanying spreadsheet, we provide insight into loss estimates for 308 outstanding KBRA-rated conduit transactions, of which 158 have been reviewed since the June 2022 edition of this publication. The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate for each transaction during its lifetime as a percent of its original balance; and KBRA Future Base Loss (KFBL), which represents potential future losses as a percent of outstanding deal balance as of the most recent rating action date.
Sodexo Q1 Fiscal 2023: strong start to the year
Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY). Q1 FY23Q1 FY22ORGANIC GROWTHEXTERNAL GROWTHCURRENCY EFFECTTOTAL GROWTH. North America2,9922,205 +15.7% +1.1% +18.8% +35.7%. Europe2,0472,023 +5.9% -3.6% -1.1% +1.2%. Rest of the World1,057854 +15.3% -1.9% +10.4% +23.9%. On-Site Services6,0975,082 +11.9% -1.2% +9.3% +20.0%. Benefits & Rewards Services234183 +23.4% -1.6% +6.4% +28.2%. Elimination(1)(1) TOTAL GROUP6,3305,264...
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Reisong Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Suit Buyers’ High-quality Needs of Home and Office Entertainment
China-hifi-Audio presents an excellent range of audiophile tube amplifiers for the studio, home theatre, car audio systems, and public address applications. China-hifi-Audio has grown to become one of the leading online audiophile tube amplifier shops. With a high reputation, their goal is to provide their clients with quality audio systems and excellent customer service. They have a wide range of audio systems on offer, including tube amplifiers, speakers, amplifiers, audio cables, and CD players. Before they are sold to buyers, all their audio systems are rigorously tested to ensure high quality. Users can also rest assured that their payments will be secured because they only accept payments through secure gateways and ensure that every transaction is confidential and safe. Their customer support is always available for any questions or concerns buyers might have about any of their audio systems. They have a team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in their audio systems and will ensure to ensure that buyers are satisfied. Their affordable prices and the excellent quality they offer to make them a very attractive choice for both experts and novices alike. They look forward to serving buyers from all over the world, and they will continue to strive to earn their customers’ trust as well as their respect.
