Nashville, TN

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh facing suspension from NCAA?

Jim Harbaugh issued a statement on Thursday that indicated he plans to remain at Michigan, and the commitment came at a time when he is at the center of an NCAA investigation. Michigan is being investigated by the NCAA for possible violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, according to a report from Adam Rittenberg... The post Jim Harbaugh facing suspension from NCAA? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Browns send star player home after negative comments

Jadeveon Clowney is set to become a free agent after the season, and it appears his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an early conclusion. Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he is “95 percent sure I won’t be back” with the Browns next season. The pass-rusher said he... The post Browns send star player home after negative comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs chase No. 1 seed, Jaguars or Titans in AFC South?

Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Chiefs...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Bills safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Flacco to start for Jets in finale vs Dolphins, White out

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will have one final quarterback twist in a season filled with them. Joe Flacco will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with Mike White ruled out after aggravating his rib injury. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup. “He's...
FOX Sports

Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin takes another massive step in his recovery

The news surrounding Damar Hamlin has been overwhelming positive over the past few days, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back took another huge step in his recovery on Friday morning. Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight on Thursday, according to the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says Hamlin has spoken to multiple teammates... The post Damar Hamlin takes another massive step in his recovery appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX Sports

Reds release Moustakas with $22 million left on deal

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas was released by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday with $22 million remaining on his contract. The veteran infielder was designated for assignment Dec. 22 when the team signed catcher Curt Casali. The 34-year-old Moustakas batted .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Steelers going for playoff spot as Browns visit in finale

CLEVELAND (7-9) at PITTSBURGH (8-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Steelers by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 8-8; Pittsburgh 9-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 77-61-1. LAST MEETING: Browns beat Steelers 29-17 on Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. LAST WEEK: Browns beat Commanders 24-10; Steelers beat...
CLEVELAND, OH

