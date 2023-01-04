ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California atmospheric river expected to bring more flooding, ‘damaging’ winds

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9yP8_0k2Vt7JC00

(KTXL) — California is preparing for another atmospheric river , this one expected to bring widespread flooding risks and “damaging” winds to Northern California.

The next atmospheric river is expected to hit California on Wednesday and it will last through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Who is responsible if a tree falls during a storm? This is what the City of Sacramento says

The NWS has issued flood watches and high wind warnings throughout Northern California, and Caltrans has recommended people avoid driving as the “severe winter storm” is expected to cause difficult driving conditions. For those who have to drive, it recommends they download and check the agency’s QuickMap app or call 1-800-427-7623 for road updates.

According to the agency, Caltrans districts statewide are working with local and state officials in preparation for any storm troubles.

Since there has been little time for the region to dry off, the next atmospheric river is expected to cause more damage with rainfall overrunning the waterways and the wind affecting trees that sit on loose and still-wet soil.

The high wind watch is in place in Northern California with south to southeast winds being 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 mph. The winds have the potential to down trees and powerlines.

‘Major’ risk of debris flows in California’s wildfire burn scars

According to Meteorologist Kristina Werner, the gusts could potentially reach higher than 50 miles per hour.

“Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high, particularly along the Cosumnes and Mokelumne rivers, and are expected to rise with more heavy rain,” the NWS said.

The NWS said that it is possible for much of Northern California to experience flooding . The Bay Area, Central Valley as well as up north as far as Redding and Eureka may see flooding.

A flash flood watch has also been issued by the NWS in the areas where wildfires have burned in recent years, including the August Complex, Dixie West, Caldor West, Mosquito, and River Fire.

The scorched soil is left dry and loose after a wildfire, setting up the possible mud and rockslides that can take trees, bushes and other debris with them.

Record rainfall in December for Stockton and Modesto

This is the second storm to hit the state since the New Year, when an atmospheric river drenched the state starting on Dec. 30 and continued into the early hours of 2023.

One person died during the storm and flooding, found in a vehicle surrounded by floodwaters near Sacramento, where a power outage on New Year’s Eve left as many as 150,000 without power, some of whom have yet to see power restored.

This week’s atmospheric river is not the last of the rain California will see in the next week, as the state is expecting more rain throughout the weekend, according to the NWS.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

How many more storms are expected in Northern California?

(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Northern California’s bomb cyclone by the images

(KTXL) — Much of Northern California was hit once again by a major storm system on Wednesday that brought widespread damage to many communities across the region. The storm on New Year’s Eve brought heavy rain and mass flooding, but Wednesday’s storm was defined by intense winds that knocked down powerlines and trees. Satellite View […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

Winter storm drops heavy rain on Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — As forecasters had warned, a powerful winter storm brought heavy rain to Lake County and much of California on Wednesday, prompting a statewide emergency and local measures to address flooding and other impacts of the storm. For Lake County, the National Weather Service has issued...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit

OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Atmospheric river, ‘bomb cyclone’ bring intense weather to California

(KTXL) — An atmospheric river made landfall in California Wednesday, the same day that weather conditions over the Pacific Ocean transformed it into a “bomb cyclone,” a weather phenomenon that is similar to a weak hurricane. Although the bomb cyclone is centered hundreds of miles off of the Northern California coast, its outer edges are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville region girds for power outages, heavy rains, and high winds

Roseville, Calif. – Here comes the rain again Roseville. Northern California communities are bracing for heavy rains and high winds with gusts over the next two days that could approach hurricane force levels. Unnecessary travel isn’t recommended during the storm and extended power outages are being anticipated according to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

California declares a State of Emergency due to the winter storm

The California governor’s office announced Wednesday morning that it has issued a State of Emergency in response to the winter storm battering the state and the storms that will arrive in the coming days. “California has issued a State of Emergency to support response and recovery efforts to the large winter storm sweeping through the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Hundreds still without power after Wednesday night's storm

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:30 A.M. UPDATE - Power outages across Northern California have mostly been restored following Wednesday night's high winds. Several areas are still without power and are listed below. In Palermo, a 20 foot tree fell and blocked the northern end of Melvina Ave. Trees were also blocking...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms

(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river drenched Northern California Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday, leaving hundreds of trees toppled over, and impacting roadways across Northern California. Wednesday evening two people died in this atmospheric river in Northern California. — Click here for live updates The director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

Sheriff urges Plumas residents to be prepared as storm rolls in

Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns wants all residents to be prepared for the winter storm that is about to blast Northern California. The National Weather Service is predicting periods of heavy rain that may produce isolated debris flows over several recent burn scars. Anyone near the burn scars of Dixie Fire West should be particularly vigilant. The heaviest rainfall rates are forecast between 6 p.m. tonight, Jan. 4, and 8 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 5.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

