NBC Miami

Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
Burton Malkiel on Why His Classic Investment Book, ‘A Random Walk Down Wall Street,' Is Relevant 50 Years Later

This week, Princeton professor Burton Malkiel has published the updated, 50th anniversary edition of A Random Walk Down Wall Street: the Best Investment Guide that Money Can Buy. More than any other book, it popularized the idea of indexing as an investment strategy and why you can't beat the market. Malkiel was a close friend of Vanguard founder Jack Bogle and spent 28 years on the board of Vanguard.
Raphael Bostic Says Fed Needs to ‘Stay the Course' Despite Lower Wage Gains

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that December's jobs report doesn't change his view on monetary policy. "We've got to stay the course," Bostic said, adding he expects another quarter- or half-point rate hike when the Fed releases its next decision on Feb. 1. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael...
Roku CEO Explains Why the Company Is Launching Its Own Line of TVs

Roku is counting on its growing consumer base beyond 70 million customers as it launches its own line of televisions, CEO Anthony Wood told CNBC. Wood said "the core of that business is the market share of our platform." Roku will sell 11 TV models ranging from 24 to 75...
December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing

December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...

