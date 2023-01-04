Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — Shares advanced 9.7% after Vince McMahon elected himself executive chairman of the company despite retiring last year due to a sexual misconduct scandal. Bed Bath & Beyond — The retailer dropped 12.4%, building on the sharp...
NBC Miami
Burton Malkiel on Why His Classic Investment Book, ‘A Random Walk Down Wall Street,' Is Relevant 50 Years Later
This week, Princeton professor Burton Malkiel has published the updated, 50th anniversary edition of A Random Walk Down Wall Street: the Best Investment Guide that Money Can Buy. More than any other book, it popularized the idea of indexing as an investment strategy and why you can't beat the market. Malkiel was a close friend of Vanguard founder Jack Bogle and spent 28 years on the board of Vanguard.
NBC Miami
Job Growth Expected to Have Cooled in December But Not Enough to Slow Fed Rate Hikes
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
NBC Miami
Crypto Exchange Huobi to Lay Off 20% of Staff as Industry Reels From FTX Collapse
Justin Sun, a Huobi advisory board member, said the crypto exchange plans to reduce its global headcount by about 20%. Huobi's native HT token at one point sank as low as $4.3355 Friday, down more than 7% from the 24 hours prior. It comes as floods of investors have piled...
NBC Miami
Raphael Bostic Says Fed Needs to ‘Stay the Course' Despite Lower Wage Gains
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that December's jobs report doesn't change his view on monetary policy. "We've got to stay the course," Bostic said, adding he expects another quarter- or half-point rate hike when the Fed releases its next decision on Feb. 1. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael...
NBC Miami
What the Job Market Could Look Like in 2023, Based on a Surprisingly Strong End to 2022
2022 may have ended in a sea of overwhelmingly negative layoff news, but new data shows promise that the damage was minimal. It could be a sign the 2023 job market will launch on strong footing, economists say, even with fresh staffing cuts announced this week. In November, the same...
NBC Miami
Roku CEO Explains Why the Company Is Launching Its Own Line of TVs
Roku is counting on its growing consumer base beyond 70 million customers as it launches its own line of televisions, CEO Anthony Wood told CNBC. Wood said "the core of that business is the market share of our platform." Roku will sell 11 TV models ranging from 24 to 75...
NBC Miami
December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing
December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
NBC Miami
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
