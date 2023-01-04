Read full article on original website
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from first week of January
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first full week of January brought a lot of rain to Northern California with some snowy conditions in the Sierra. Valley rain totals around the region since the New Year are widely in the 1-2" range with some locally higher amounts. Foothill and Sierra locations saw greater rainfall amounts.
Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir
WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville region girds for power outages, heavy rains, and high winds
Roseville, Calif. – Here comes the rain again Roseville. Northern California communities are bracing for heavy rains and high winds with gusts over the next two days that could approach hurricane force levels. Unnecessary travel isn’t recommended during the storm and extended power outages are being anticipated according to...
Bomb Cyclone in Sacramento to Bring Heavy Rains, High Winds, and More
Northern California is having a wet start to the year, to say the least. Several major cities are being hit with high winds and torrential rain storms. After an atmospheric river dumped historical amounts of rain on San Francisco Bay on New Year's Eve and snow in more mountainous areas, Sacramento is now being slammed with a bomb cyclone. Many are fearing floods and landslides starting Wednesday, so paying attention to weather alerts is crucial.
Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms
(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river drenched Northern California Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday, leaving hundreds of trees toppled over, and impacting roadways across Northern California. Wednesday evening two people died in this atmospheric river in Northern California. — Click here for live updates The director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services […]
KCRA.com
More rain and strong winds through the night as another strong storm hit Northern California
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at when the heaviest rain and strongest winds will hit Northern California. How long this system will last.
KCRA.com
'Mother Nature kind of caught us by surprise': California road officials speak after freeway flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The storm that swept through Northern California on New Year's Eve led to some dangerous flooding and three people dying in Sacramento County. Along Highway 99 near Dillard Road, where two bodies were found, some questioned why that stretch of road was not closed sooner. Several people in that area had to be rescued after getting caught in the floodwater.
Sacramento Valley, already deluged, braces for more floods
As a "bomb cyclone" descends on Northern California tonight, storms have already tested a region highly vulnerable to flooding. One report says the Central Valley needs $30 billion in improvements over 30 years.
Bakersfield Channel
As winter storm sweeps through California, Governor Gavin Newsom issues State of Emergency
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — With a winter storm sweeping through the state of California, Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a State of Emergency. In a tweet from the governor's office: "California has issued a State of Emergency to support response and recovery efforts to the large winter storm sweeping through the state. This proclamation will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support locals in their ongoing response."
How the Cosumnes River is different than other rivers in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Flooding from a New Year’s Eve storm impacted roadways and caused evacuations in certain areas in Sacramento County. One of the flooded roadways was a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Jan. 1. Sacramento County officials told FOX40 News that three levees on the Cosumnes River were […]
KCRA.com
2023 Northern California storm resources: How to sign up for county emergency alerts, report outages
Here is a county-by-county resources list for KCRA 3's coverage area to help you find important information and updates for severe weather in Northern California. This guide includes links to the websites for county offices of emergency services and law enforcement agencies. It also includes where to sign up for county emergency alert notifications.
Hundreds of Sacramento SMUD, PG&E customers without power
ORANGEVALE, Calif — During the latest atmospheric river to hit Northern California, hundreds of SMUD and PG&E customers were without power around midnight. The winds picked up after 11 p.m. and were expected to worsen as the night continued into Thursday morning. Sustained winds were expected to be about 20 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
Updates on the 5 Northern Californians accused or convicted in the Jan. 6 attack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five Northern Californians are either accused or convicted of crimes linked to storming the nation's Capitol two years ago. Sean McHugh, of Auburn, is accused of pushing a large metal sign into law enforcement officers and assaulting them with a chemical spray. In court documents, screenshots of video from the Jan. 6 attack show a man prosecutors say is McHugh engaged in these exact activities outside the Capitol.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 people
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Andrew PARKER is a “high-risk” parole violator. Parker is described as a 27-year-old Black male, born April 8, 1995. He is 5’ 09” tall and weighs 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Parker has prior arrests for robbery and firearms violations.
