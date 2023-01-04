ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

abc10.com

Rain and snow totals across Northern California from first week of January

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first full week of January brought a lot of rain to Northern California with some snowy conditions in the Sierra. Valley rain totals around the region since the New Year are widely in the 1-2" range with some locally higher amounts. Foothill and Sierra locations saw greater rainfall amounts.
CBS Sacramento

Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir

WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville region girds for power outages, heavy rains, and high winds

Roseville, Calif. – Here comes the rain again Roseville. Northern California communities are bracing for heavy rains and high winds with gusts over the next two days that could approach hurricane force levels. Unnecessary travel isn’t recommended during the storm and extended power outages are being anticipated according to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
GreenMatters

Bomb Cyclone in Sacramento to Bring Heavy Rains, High Winds, and More

Northern California is having a wet start to the year, to say the least. Several major cities are being hit with high winds and torrential rain storms. After an atmospheric river dumped historical amounts of rain on San Francisco Bay on New Year's Eve and snow in more mountainous areas, Sacramento is now being slammed with a bomb cyclone. Many are fearing floods and landslides starting Wednesday, so paying attention to weather alerts is crucial.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms

(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river drenched Northern California Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday, leaving hundreds of trees toppled over, and impacting roadways across Northern California. Wednesday evening two people died in this atmospheric river in Northern California. — Click here for live updates The director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

'Mother Nature kind of caught us by surprise': California road officials speak after freeway flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The storm that swept through Northern California on New Year's Eve led to some dangerous flooding and three people dying in Sacramento County. Along Highway 99 near Dillard Road, where two bodies were found, some questioned why that stretch of road was not closed sooner. Several people in that area had to be rescued after getting caught in the floodwater.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

As winter storm sweeps through California, Governor Gavin Newsom issues State of Emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — With a winter storm sweeping through the state of California, Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a State of Emergency. In a tweet from the governor's office: "California has issued a State of Emergency to support response and recovery efforts to the large winter storm sweeping through the state. This proclamation will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support locals in their ongoing response."
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

2023 Northern California storm resources: How to sign up for county emergency alerts, report outages

Here is a county-by-county resources list for KCRA 3's coverage area to help you find important information and updates for severe weather in Northern California. This guide includes links to the websites for county offices of emergency services and law enforcement agencies. It also includes where to sign up for county emergency alert notifications.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Hundreds of Sacramento SMUD, PG&E customers without power

ORANGEVALE, Calif — During the latest atmospheric river to hit Northern California, hundreds of SMUD and PG&E customers were without power around midnight. The winds picked up after 11 p.m. and were expected to worsen as the night continued into Thursday morning. Sustained winds were expected to be about 20 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
SACRAMENTO, CA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Updates on the 5 Northern Californians accused or convicted in the Jan. 6 attack

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five Northern Californians are either accused or convicted of crimes linked to storming the nation's Capitol two years ago. Sean McHugh, of Auburn, is accused of pushing a large metal sign into law enforcement officers and assaulting them with a chemical spray. In court documents, screenshots of video from the Jan. 6 attack show a man prosecutors say is McHugh engaged in these exact activities outside the Capitol.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 people

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Andrew PARKER is a “high-risk” parole violator. Parker is described as a 27-year-old Black male, born April 8, 1995. He is 5’ 09” tall and weighs 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Parker has prior arrests for robbery and firearms violations.
SACRAMENTO, CA

